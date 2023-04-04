New chief executive for North Northamptonshire Council expected in 2024
The authority expects to have a new permanent chief executive between January and March next year
A council expects to have its new chief executive in place early next year after its current boss formally quit last week.
North Northamptonshire Council’s (NNC) CEO Rob Bridge is leaving for a new job as the boss with the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.
At an NNC meeting on Thursday, its leader Cllr Jason Smithers congratulated Mr Bridge, who lives in Cambridgeshire, on his ‘fantastic new role’.
NNC will start its search for an internal interim chief executive this month.
They will lead the authority after Mr Bridge’s departure on Sunday, June 4.
Council papers state the search for a permanent appointment will then be held over until September because the summer is ‘not conducive to good recruitment’.
Following that, as a result of candidates’ potential notice periods, Mr Bridge’s permanent successor is expected to start between January and March 2024.
Mr Bridge is the council’s first chief executive and was in place when it was first established in April 2021.