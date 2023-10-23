New 76-bed care home in Raunds gets the go-ahead at council planning meeting

An artist's impression of the care home

A new 76-bed care home has been given the go-ahead by North Northamptonshire Council.

The Raunds facility, on land close to Brick Kiln Road, was discussed by councillors at a planning committee on Wednesday, October 18.

It will create provision for people who require assisted living care aged 65 and above.

The new complex will feature accommodation in the roof space, amenity facilities on all three floors, staffing and medical facilities, en-suites for all 76 rooms, car parking and green spaces around the site. It will be built at a site known as “Northdale Park” which is currently under development.

It will also be accompanied by a two-storey apartment block for staffing accommodation, comprising eight one-bed flats, facing the home. The developer, Country Court Care, has a number of nursing homes across the country, including Hermitage House Care Home in Thrapston.

Objections had been raised by Raunds Town Council despite them recognising the “need to provide additional care homes”. They raised concerns that the area’s medical facilities are currently overstretched along with road safety objections about inadequate parking and junction visibility.

Nene Clinical Commissioning Group said there will not be “sufficient capacity in the local primary healthcare system” as practices are “at the limit”. They asked for a financial contribution of £15,000 towards infrastructure to “ensure the new population has access to good quality primary health care services”.

Highways officials also reviewed the plans and decided that it would not result in “congesting the existing roads” or “highway safety harm”. They said that “concerns of the local representations would not substantiate a reason for refusal”.

Northdale Park was granted permission in 2011 for building houses, care facilities, roads, public open space and landscaping. Phases of the development are currently under way with some residents having already moved into the area.