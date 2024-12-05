Long-serving Corby councillor David Sims announces he is to step down

Cllr David Sims has announced his retirement from politics in Corby. Image: NW

A well-known Corby politician has announced he will not be standing as a councillor at the next election.

Councillor David Sims (Lab, Corby Rural) has had a diverse career in grassroots and local politics, representing both the Conservatives and Labour during his years as a councillor.

Now he says he is retiring following years of dedicated campaigning on behalf of Corby communities.

His announcement brings to an end the Sims political dynasty. His father Joe Sims was a leading Labour councillor during some of the town’s toughest years following the closure of Corby’s steelworks.

In a public statement released this evening (Thursday, December 5) he said: “I would like to thank all the people who have supported me through the years, and of course, my wife Daniela and family. It has been an absolute privilege and honour to serve such wonderful people."

David's journey in public service began as he fondly remembered helping his father campaign, creating cherished memories that inspired his own path in politics.

He first became active in the local community as a parish councillor in Cottingham, then successfully transitioned to become a Conservative Corby Borough Councillor where he quickly rose to become the Leader of the Opposition, a position he held for several years before stepping down to focus on other projects.

David was later elected to the newly-formed North Northamptonshire Unitary Authority.

His political career includes significant roles such as campaign director for the first crime commissioner for Northamptonshire and for the first Conservative MP, Louise Bagshawe.

Although he was tipped to stand as an MP candidate after Ms Bagshawe resigned, he decided it was not for him.

Throughout his career, David has had numerous meetings with ministers in Westminster, advocating for resources to benefit the people of Corby. He was also invited to Downing Street, meeting then-Prime Minister David Cameron on several occasions.

He defected to Labour in May last year over his belief that the Tories were ‘neglecting Corby’.

Leader of the Labour Group Cllr Matt Keane paid tribute to Cllr Sims. He said: “Cllr David Sims was an active councillor when I was first elected to Corby Borough Council. He was a very well-respected councillor and was well known for being a campaigner for Corby.

"Although for most of my career David sat on the opposite benches. I always admired him for how he put his love of Corby above party politics. “He worked with us in the interest of the town’s residents. I was so pleased when David had chosen to leave the Conservatives to join Labour. “David was a very welcome addition to the Labour group and it’s important that his long public service is recognised. I wish David and his wife all

the best for the future.”