Lee Barron MP welcomes Government plan to clear local backlog of 33,834 patients waiting more than 18 weeks for NHS treatment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Patients in Corby and East Northamptonshire will be able to access more appointments closer to home and get the treatment they need faster under the Government’s plan to tackle hospital backlogs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am pleased that hundreds of thousands more appointments in Corby and East Northamptonshire are to be created through our plan to get people the treatment they need quicker.” said Lee Barron the Local Member of Parliament. “Patients across our towns and villages will feel the impact of greater patient choice over follow up care as part of our drive to open-up one million appointments, alongside better use of tech and other action to save another million missed appointments.”

“These Reforms mark next step in delivering government’s Plan for Change to deliver for working people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patients in Corby and East Northamptonshire will be able to access more appointments closer to home and get the treatment they need faster under the new plan to tackle hospital backlogs set out by the Prime Minister this week.

Lee Barron MP

“Across Northamptonshire there are 89,734 on waiting lists at huge cost to their health.” Lee Barron MP added. “Tackling the 7.5million strong waiting list inherited by the government so that the NHS once again meets the 18 week standard for planned treatment is a key milestone in the government’s Plan for Change.”

“Restoring this standard will mean patients in Corby and East Northamptonshire no longer have to have their lives put on hold.” he added.

The latest NHS statistics show too many patients face long waits for appointments or surgeries and may be referred to hospitals they don’t choose at inconvenient times, while appointments and staff time are being lost to inefficiencies or inconsistencies in care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government’s Elective Reform Plan, published this week by NHS England, sets out a whole system approach to hitting the 18-week referral to treatment target by the end of this Parliament.

Lee Barron MP meeting local constituents.

This includes opening Community Diagnostic Centres on evenings and weekends so that many more people will be able to access tests and checks while going about their daily lives, and the NHS will also increase the number of surgical hubs, which help protect planned care from the impact of seasonal and other pressures.

The plan will drive forward progress on the government’s first steps commitment to deliver 2 million extra appointments in its first year, equivalent to 40,000 every week.

The reforms will put patients first, harness technology to support staff and help the NHS to do things more efficiently. Under the plan, 65% of patients will be treated within 18 weeks by the end of next year. Based on the size of the current waiting list, that would mean a fall of more than 450k people waiting more than 18 weeks for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hundreds of local residents are stuck on the record long waiting lists inherited by the Labour Government at huge cost to their health.” Lee Barron MP reinforced.

“That’s why the reforms announced this week to cut NHS waiting times from 18 months to 18 weeks will make such a huge difference. With so many people waiting for treatment, it is more urgent than ever that we reform our NHS so it will always be there for you when you need it.”

Earlier this week the Prime Minister Keir Starmer said “This Government promised change and that is what I am fighting every day to deliver.”

“NHS backlogs have ballooned in recent years, leaving millions of patients languishing on waiting lists, often in pain or fear. Lives on hold. Potential unfulfilled.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This elective reform plan will deliver on our promise to end the backlogs. Millions more appointments. Greater choice and convenience for patients. Staff once again able to give the standard of care they desperately want to.”

“This is a key plank of our Plan for Change, which will drive growth that puts more money in people’s pockets, secures our borders and makes the NHS fit for the future so what working people live longer, healthier, more prosperous lives.”

Lee Barron is the Member of Parliament for Corby and East Northamptonshire and was elected to office in July 2024.