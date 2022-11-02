Last-ditch bid to reverse controversial North Northants garden waste charge fails

A last-gasp attempt to reverse North Northamptonshire Council’s controversial £40 garden waste collection charge failed last night (Tuesday).

A cross-party group of councillors had used a call-in process to attempt to force the ruling executive committee to take a fresh look at the decision, which they approved in September despite thousands of furious residents opposing it in a consultation.

Opposition members said the decision could cause an uptick in fly-tipping, that garden waste could simply end up in black bins and that the charge is unaffordable for people in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.

Residents across the North Northants area will have to pay an annual subscription if they want their green waste collected at the the kerb

At last night’s key cross-party scrutiny commission meeting a vote on whether to take no further action or refer the decision back to the executive committee was tied at 6-6. Meeting chair Cllr Wendy Brackenbury (Con), the wife of executive member Cllr David Brackenbury, used her casting vote to take no further action meaning the executive’s decision to go ahead with the charges will stand.

Cllr Martin Griffiths (Ind) said the meeting should be chaired by an opposition or independent councillor, adding that such meetings should be streamed in the future so taxpayers could see how decisions are taken.

He said: “To determine such an important matter after a tied vote on a chairman’s casting vote was quite frankly crass.”

Green bins have previously been collected at no additional cost in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough, with a £55 annual charge in East Northamptonshire.

Last night's council meeting

But after the four district councils were replaced by North Northamptonshire Council, who want to harmonise services, all those who need garden waste collected will face an annual £40 opt-in subscription starting on April 1 next year.

Residents can sign up for a green compostable sack service for £16.50 with garden waste collected in bags for occasional use for those with smaller gardens, as an alternative to the 12-month subscription service.

Cllr Anne Lee (Lab), who initiated the call-in process, said: “I argued quite strongly that the executive should have listened to the recommendation of the finance and resources scrutiny committee and to the 80 per cent of 9,000 respondents who said they preferred for green waste collections to remain part of the council tax rather than charged as an opt-in service. After all, we don’t have full sight of the figures from private contractors currently competing in East Northants.

“It remains to be seen whether those private contractors will now expand their activities to compete with the council in the whole of north Northants.”

The council’s Labour group leader, Cllr John McGhee, who previously described the charge as a ‘stealth tax’, described the process as a ‘shambles’.