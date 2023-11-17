Labour wins Wellingborough council by-election while Greens claim Burton Latimer seat
The Labour Party has gained a council seat in Wellingborough while the Green Party won in Burton Latimer after by-election results were announced.
Voters went to the polls yesterday (Thursday) after the resignation of councillors on Wellingborough Town Council and Burton Latimer Town Council.
In the Wellingborough by-election Cllr Kelly Duddridge (Lab) took the Queensway ward seat, becoming the third Labour councillor for the ward. The seat had previously been held by the Conservatives.
Cllr Duddridge had 346 votes while the Conservative candidate Faith Hewitt – who had been backed by disgraced Wellingborough MP Peter Bone and supported in canvassing by Tory minister Tom Pursglove – had 204. The Liberal Democrat candidate had 49 votes. Turnout was incredibly low at just 11.2 per cent.
Speaking after the declaration, Cllr Duddridge said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be the new Labour councillor for Queensway and I’d like to thank voters for their support. I have spoken to so many voters here over the last few weeks and I promised them I will represent their views and raise their concerns on the town council. I recommit that promise today and I’m really looking forward to getting started.
“From speaking to residents, it’s clear they feel let down by the Conservatives whichever way they turn, from the Government, to their now banned MP, and their local council. As a local mum of four, I’m keen to enhance the area for all of our children and will work hard to bring in the improvements residents want to see.”
In Burton Latimer the Green Party’s Sue Watts took the vacant seat with 384 votes, beating the Conservative candidate who had 324 votes. Independent Paul Cooper came third with 298 votes and Labour came last with 107.
Sue will be joining husband and fellow Green Party councillor Adrian Watts, who is the deputy mayor of Burton Latimer.