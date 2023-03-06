A Grade II listed former residential college and conference centre is up for sale for £2m.

North Northamptonshire Council’s executive decided to sell Knuston Hall, near Rushden, in September after it became too expensive to run.

The building was closed during the Covid pandemic and reopened briefly in 2021 before closing again in January 2022. Surveys conducted then found it did not meet legal standards and work would need to be carried out on it.

According to Fisher German, which is selling the site for NNC, the first and second floors include 47 bedrooms. There are “numerous offices, meeting and function rooms”, a commercial grade kitchen, a preparation room, various storerooms and toilets on the ground floor.

The house is on a site which measures 2.8 hectares (7.15 acres) and includes car parking spaces and garden areas. The site was bought by Northamptonshire County Council in 1949.

