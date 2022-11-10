Kettering Town Council has urged residents to share their views on their 2023 spending plans and projects.

The council has launched a consultation on their budget for the next financial year, which they are proposing to increase by 20 per cent to £400,000.

It’s equivalent to an additional 7.6p per week for the average council tax payer, with a precept of about £23.50 for a band D household.

They say their budget includes cash for a range of projects which aim to boost the economy, improve the environment and local facilities, plus support groups and residents with grants and advice. Ideas for events include bringing back Kettering by the Sea, running more specialist markets and holding more events throughout the summer. The council says it is also being asked to take on the cost of Christmas lights.

The list of projects includes:

- Spending £112,250 for events and speciality markets throughout the year, an increase of £64,750.

- Giving out £30,000 in grants to local groups and organisations, an increase of £5,000.

- Raising the funds for new, permanent public toilet facilities in the town centre.

- A £20,000 fund to renew or provide new facilities around town – this year the money is going on bleed kits and recycling bins.

- Allocating £7,500 to support community resilience – helping recover from Covid, supporting the levelling up agenda and becoming more sustainable.

People can have their say on the council’s website, or by going along to consultation events in the Newlands Centre on Thursday, November 17, and Tuesday, November 22, between 12pm and 4pm.

Cllr Mark Rowley, chair of the finance and governance committee, said: “Kettering Town Council is here to serve the people of the town and we want as many people to come forward as possible to tell us what they think of our plans for 2023.

“We have a range of ambitious projects that we think will make a real difference to Kettering and help support local people and businesses.

“Come down to the Newlands Centre and talk to us or give us your views through the form on our website.”