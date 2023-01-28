Kettering street set to be closed into summer over 'unsafe' apartment block concerns

A Kettering road which was shut after planning bosses became worried about the risk posed by a controversial apartment building is set to be fenced off into the summer.

The block being built in Job’s Yard in Kettering was being built by Michigan Construction Ltd but has more storeys than the company has planning permission for.

Job’s Yard was first closed by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) in June 2022. NNC’s executive member for growth and regeneration Cllr David Brackenbury (Con) said a four-day trial over the building is set to start at Birmingham’s Technology and Construction Court in May.

The road is set to remain closed for months

He added it is “likely” the road closure “will remain in place” after the trial “whilst anticipated works take place to the building to remedy the structural issues that have been identified”.

Towcester-based Michigan Construction was given two months to take down a fifth storey last summer. A fourth storey was allowed after a planning appeal was successful.

Cllr Brackenbury told Kettering Labour councillor Anne Lee in a written question: “Council officers will work with our appointed structural engineers to review the size of the cordon as work is carried out to remove the danger.

“It is important that the cordon remains in place around the building, including the closure of Job’s Yard, until the danger to the public is removed.”

The Job's Yard apartments

NNC had issued two temporary stop notices ordering Michigan Construction to cease construction activity.

MP Philip Hollobone previously called for action after the Health and Safety Executive raised concerns that the structure had been rendered unsafe.