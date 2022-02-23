Kettering shop's 24-hour booze sale bid 'not robust enough', say police

Police say a Kettering town centre shop needs to go back to the drawing board if it wants to sell booze at all hours of the day.

Local News, Food And Wine in Dalkeith Place is currently only allowed to sell alcohol between the hours of 7am and 3.30am under its current licence rules.

They want to alter their licence to allow alcohol to be sold there 24 hours a day, which would allow them to cash in on nearby nightclub visitors who want to take more drink home with them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beer library picture

They've submitted a bid to North Northamptonshire Council to change their licence, with premises licence holder Rajbir Somal outlining how they would make sure the move wouldn't lead to any issues.

In his application he said: "We are looking to employ a bouncer during early morning hours.

"We have installed a hatch so the main door can be locked and sales (made) through the hatch, preventing gatherings in the store."

But the application will now be decided by councillors after police raised concerns about the plan.

PC David Bryan said: "The application in itself is very vague. The operating schedule in Northamptonshire Police’s opinion is not robust enough for the location and the hours being requested.

"Dalkeith Place is the heart of Kettering’s NTE (night-time economy) and has numerous late-night venues in its vicinity.

"One example in the operating schedule is what time will the sales of alcohol through the ‘hatch’ take place from and until?"