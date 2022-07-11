Kettering's man Post Office is closed on Monday (July 11) following a one-day walkout by staff

Kettering’s biggest Post Office is closed on Monday (July 11) as staff strike against what they claim is a massive real-terms pay cut.

The Communication Workers Union served notice of the one-day walkout last month after 97.3 percent of staff backed action

All of the UK’s 114 Crown Post Offices are affected by the action, the third national strike by Post Office workers in 2022.

Crown Post Offices are usually larger and situated in town centres. The Kettering branch, in Lower Street, is the only Crown Post Office remaining in Northamptonshire.

CWU Assistant Secretary Andy Furey said: “Senior Post Office leadership has repeatedly failed to set out a sensible and fair pay agreement.

“Everyone knows that the only solution is a fair pay rise that properly rewards members for their extraordinary efforts in serving the public and delivering a profitable Post Office, while also taking account of the extreme cost of living.

“There is money available, but management do not want to give workers their fair share.

“Our message to the employer today is: Stop the spin and get serious about pay. Until you do this, the strikes will continue.”

The CWU said it opposed Post Office management’s offer of a three percent pay rise alongside a one-off lump sum payment of £500 — following a pay freeze last year — which it complained was well below the rate of inflation.