A popular Kettering park will bloom in spring thanks to a £1,000 cash boost.

Hundreds of bulbs have been planted at Rockingham Road Pleasure Park after the park’s friends group was awarded the sum by Kettering Town Council.

The group has planted a mixture of bulbs and plants including daffodils, crocus, snowdrops, English bluebells and foxgloves.

The grant also included money to go towards improving the friends’ website and installing new noticeboards to promote community events.

Greg Titcombe, chair of the Friends of Rockingham Road Pleasure Park, said: “The bulbs have been planted by our wonderful team of volunteers who give so much back to the community.

“Our new website will also help get more people to use the park and gives a single point of reference for everything that is happening there.”

The money for the Friends of Rockingham Road Pleasure Park was part of a larger pot of cash totalling £15,000.

Kettering Town Council had the cash to give out to community and voluntary organisations, registered charities and to other bodies.

Town councillors also agreed to award grants to Kettering Civic Society, Kettering Community Unit and Home-Start Kettering.

Cllr Mark Rowley (Con, Pipers Hill) said: “It’s great to be able to support community groups with our funding.