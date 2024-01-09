Kettering man told to cut back hedge within 28 days for 'public safety' - but it's not his

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Kettering man was stunned after he received a council-headed letter telling him to trim back a hedge that isn’t his.

Ian Bhatti was urged to complete work to cut back vegetation ‘in the interest of public safety’ by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) and their highways provider Kier.

They said vegetation from his Holly Road property was blocking street lighting – but the hedge is clearly outside his neighbour’s house and not his. Kier has since apologised.

Ian Bhatti's house, pictured right, with the hedge he was told to trim back on the left

An annoyed Ian said: “I do not even have a little bit of greenery outside my house – it’s just a driveway.

"Receiving a letter like that gave me a bit of anxiety. They expected me to do work to a property that doesn’t belong to me.

"What would have happened if I didn’t tell them that?”

Last month Ian received a letter with both NNC’s and Kier’s logo on, telling him a safety inspection had been conducted and that he needed to trim the hedge.

The letter read: "It was noted that vegetation growing from your property is blocking the street lighting and stopping maintenance to the street light. In the interest of public safety, I would be grateful if you could arrange for the vegetation to be cut back so the street light is visible to highway users. Could you please ensure that these works are carried out within the next 28 days.”

But Ian said it would have been obvious that the hedge wasn’t his during an inspection. He alleged that a picture sent with the letter was taken from Google Maps and said he did not believe an inspection had been carried out.

NNC has been contacted for comment but has not responded.

Ian later received correspondence from Kier apologising for any distress that the letter caused him – and saying it was a ‘typing error’.

The letter said: “Having now fully investigated this matter it would appear that the mistake was a genuine typing error and the letter should have been sent to your neighbour and not you.

"I have spoken directly to the team involved and they have thoroughly briefed them to ensure that this does not happen again.”