Kettering general election candidates quizzed at hustings on taxes, climate change and assisted dying

In under two weeks, people across the country will go to the polls to decide who they want to be their next MP to represent their area in Whitehall.

Five out of the eight hopefuls vying to be Kettering’s next member of Parliament congregated on Thursday, June 20, facing questions directly from their could-be constituents.

In attendance were Emily Fedorowycz (Green), Jim Hakewill (Ind), Philip Hollobone (Conservative), Matthew Murphy (Social Democratic Party) and Rosie Wrighting (Lab). The other three candidates were invited to attend the event.

St Peter and St Paul’s Church by Market Place was packed with interested members of the public, filling the pews from front to back.

L-R: Emily Fedorowycz, Jim Hakewill, Philip Hollobone, Matthew Murphy and Rosie Wrighting. Pictures by Alison Bagley.

Rev David Walsh, who chaired the meeting, told the crowd that 55 questions had been submitted, but only five could be properly covered across the two-hour hustings.

Here are the main takeaways from the event:

1. What is your policy on the frozen personal tax allowance and how can you justify it at a time of unprecedented rise in cost of living?

Since 2021/22, a number of tax allowances in the UK have been “frozen”, meaning they have no longer been increased in line with the cost of living. This means that some people have found themselves in higher-than-expected tax bands as wages rise than if it had been changed with inflation.

A packed church listened to each candidate answer questions. Pictures by Alison Bagley.

Philip Hollobone said it is Conservative policy to keep the allowance frozen to “somehow pay off” the bill from the Covid pandemic. He added, however, that they are “the only party” promising to cut taxes this election.

Labour’s Rosie Wrighting says that they would be inheriting a “tough economic environment” from the Conservatives and that “tough decisions” such as keeping the allowance frozen must be made. She also added that Labour are committed to not raising tax.

Meanwhile, Green candidate Emily Fedorowycz admitted that her party would not make up the next government, but that she would push for better progressive taxation that wouldn’t affect people on the breadline and look for other ways to solve cost of living issues.

Independent candidate Jim Hakewill said he thinks it is “wrong” to freeze the allowance and that he would be able to “pick and choose” what will benefit Kettering as an MP as he will not have to follow party policy.

Philip Hollobone addresses the audience. Pictures by Alison Bagley.

Philip Hollobone was also quizzed by members of the public on why their party thinks self-employed people need to be “thrown a bone” through not paying National Insurance (NI) and that they do in fact want to contribute.

The Conservative candidate replied above booing and crying out from the audience that there are lots of self-employed workers in Kettering who would welcome not paying NI and “if you don’t want the cut you can send it back to the government”.

2. What will you do to address the over-subscription of GPs, dentists, leisure facilities and infrastructure that our council’s poorly planned overdevelopment of our town has created?

Conservative Philip Hollobone warned constituents that the biggest impact from a Labour government would be mandatory housing targets. He added they can “kiss Weekley Hall Woods goodbye” under “Labour planning diktat”. He also said that wind turbines would cover the countryside, which caused eruptions of laughter within the crowd.

Rosie Wrighting for Labour said development in and around Kettering had been “short-sighted” and the wrong housing had been built. She said she was “shocked” that someone could represent an area for 19 years and their answer to a question is to “scare” voters away from Labour.

The Green, Independent and SDP candidates all said that the issue with the over-subscription of doctors, dentists and GPs needed to be tackled through training more people into the profession and trying to retain them.

Jim Hakewill (Independent) said on planning: “When the development was coming into this area we were promised infrastructure, jobs, housing. What we’ve got is housing, some jobs and infrastructure left behind.” He says housing and industrial developers have too much power in government.

3. The UK used to have a reputation as a global leader in climate change. What would you do to ensure they reach these commitments?

Green party hopeful Emily Fedorowycz said they would first need to tackle travel and energy, the two biggest causes of emissions. She said it was an “injustice” that not everyone can afford green measures and that she would start by trying to make rail fares cheaper, investing in renewable energy and offering grants for people and small businesses to become more sustainable.

The Independent hopeful Jim Hakewill said “you don’t have to be a Green to be green”. He said he would look to get businesses and volunteers together to talk about ideas to tackle the climate crisis.

Philip Hollobone pledged his support to getting the UK to net zero by 2050. He said under the Greens’ policies people wouldn’t be able to drive a petrol or diesel car and that it would make them “colder and poorer”.

Rosie Wrighting called climate change “the most important issue that we face”. She said the Conservative government has “not taken it seriously” and that Labour would hold water bosses to account and set up Great British Energy.

The SDP candidate Matthew Murphy said solar panel production needed to be brought back to the UK and that we should “heavily invest” in nuclear energy.

4. What are the candidates’ personal views on assisted dying?

Labour’s Ms Wrighting and Green’s Ms Fedorowcyz both said they agreed with assisted dying and that people should have a choice. Independent candidate Jim Hakewill also said he agreed as long as all safeguards were in place, but that he would talk to experts and the community if the debate came up in parliament.

Matthew Murphy (SDP) said that in his opinion it was wrong from a “moral” point of view, but that his party doesn’t have a stance on it.

Conservative Philip Hollobone clarified that he voted against assisted dying when it came up previously in parliament as he felt it was the ‘majority’ view of his constituents. He said, if re-elected, the chances were he would stick to his vote again, but that he would listen to both sides.

5. What is a situation when you’ve really failed and what have you learnt from it?

Philip Hollobone said he previously lost his job in the private sector and had to get back and “dust himself off”. He said after losing the first general election he fought in Kettering in 2001 he came back to fight it again and won it in 2005. He added that people experiencing “great triumph and disaster” should be treated “just the same”

Rosie Wrighting, Jim Hakewill and Matthew Murphy all pointed to academic failures they had experienced in the past.

Emily Fedorowycz said the very first thing she tried to do in Kettering was start a soup kitchen, but that it failed as ‘nobody came’. She said from this she learnt the importance of connecting with people.

The candidates rounded off the two-hour session with two-minute closing speeches on why they should get people’s votes. Also standing in the constituency are Jehad Soliman Aburamadan (Alliance for Democracy and Freedom) Crispian Besley (Reform UK) and Sarah Ryan (Liberal Democrats).

You can read through the entire live-coverage on the hustings from the Local Democracy Reporting Service here.

