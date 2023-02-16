Kettering community groups urged to apply for share of council funding

Kettering community groups have been urged to apply for a share of an £8,000 pot of council funding.

Kettering Town Council is giving cash to support a range of projects and organisations around the town, with the funding coming from its grants budget and the Kettering Town Community Lottery.

Funds that people can apply for include:

Cash is on offer for community groups

- Projects which benefit the community can claim up to £1,000, from a total of £4,000. The deadline for applications is Sunday, March 19.

- Ideas which promote sustainability and the environment can claim up to £1,000 of lottery funding. The deadline is Sunday, April 2.

- For Kettering’s Love Wildlife Competition groups can apply to win £1,000 or 10 lots of £200 to promote biodiversity and help wildlife in the town. The deadline for this is Sunday, February 26.

Grant applications must come from recognised voluntary or community groups based in Kettering, with a constitution, set of rules or equivalent, with a bank or building society account, independently approved annual accounts and whose work will directly benefit the people or the town of Kettering.

Chairman of the council’s finance and governance committee, Cllr Mark Rowley (Con), said: “We are really pleased to be able to offer this funding out to community groups.

"There is a range of cash available and we hope it gives a boost to the really important community work groups are involved in.

"The lottery is a great way of raising money which goes directly back to the people of Kettering.”