Kettering bar wins bid to extend hours after noise blamed on nearby venue

A Kettering bar will be able to stay open for longer after noise which was the subject of a complaint was blamed on a nearby venue.

Aura Bar and Lounge has previously had to end all licensable activities – such as the sale of alcohol and playing music – at 2am and applied to extend it to 2.45am.

An objection was lodged by the director of nearby Heritage Court, who claimed those living in homes there could already hear noise from Aura late at night.

Aura in Market Street

But councillors approved the bid after being told the noise was actually coming from nearby Mental Monkey, which a meeting heard was no longer open.

On Tuesday (March 21) at Kettering's council chamber in Bowling Green Road a licensing committee heard that Aura has small speakers and no ‘boom boxes’ or sound equipment.

Councillors were told that Aura boss Chris Robinson had not been made aware of issues other than a letter that had complained about general noise in Market Street.

Colin Hobbs, representing Aura, said: "Mr Robinson is adamant that this noise is not emanating from Aura. There are other licenced premises in that area."

Addressing councillors, Mr Robinson said the issue was ‘a bit of a palaver’ and that loud noise was coming from nearby Mental Monkey.

He said: "Last summer they were having DJs in the garden until 4am. They were absolutely taking liberties."

And he added: "They tried to say the noise was coming from us but we do not even play that kind of music."

North Northamptonshire Council’s health services manager Russ Howell told councillors: "It was believed to be Mental Monkey. We have not had any evidence that it was Aura.

"That premises (Mental Monkey) has closed down and we have had no further complaints."

Nobody from Heritage Court attended the meeting. In his objection, director Hiten Patel had said: “This is a residential area and we don't feel it’s appropriate to deprive householders and their family of sleep until the early hours.”

After a brief deliberation the committee granted Aura’s application.