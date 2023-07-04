Just SEVEN motorists have won Northamptonshire pothole compensation claims since April 2022

Just seven drivers have successfully claimed compensation from Northamptonshire councils since April 2022 after they proved their vehicles were damaged by faults on roads.

Both North and West Northamptonshire Councils have admitted their roads are getting no better as funding fails to cover all of the work needed across their networks.

West Northamptonshire Council said it had paid compensation to six motorists in 2022/23 at a total cost of £1,859.21.

A pothole in Kettering

North Northamptonshire Council said it had paid out compensation just once that year – at a cost of £106.

Both authorities reported a huge fall from the year before. West Northamptonshire Council had 25 successful claims and paid out £13,972.94 in 2021/22.

North Northamptonshire Council paid out on 14 claims at a cost of £4,747.10.

The figures were obtained from freedom of information requests by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Both councils said they had not paid out any compensation since April and the start of the 2023/24 financial year.

Industry expert and campaigner Mark Morrell, perhaps better known as Mr Pothole, said possible claimants were often simply not bothering to “jump through the hoops” needed to prove where their vehicle was damaged.

Mr Morrell, from Brackley, said councils were also successfully batting back claims by saying work to fix roads has already been planned.

Cllr Wendy Randall, Labour group leader on West Northamptonshire Council, said the state of the roads in the area is “shocking”.

She told a council meeting last Thursday: “I think nearly every week I hear about somebody who has had damage done to their car. Some people put in a claim and some people just have to foot the bill because [damage] has not been reported.”

Cllr Phil Larratt, cabinet member for highways at the council, said it is taking steps to “improve efficiency and effectiveness”. He said it is investing to buy machines to fill and repair potholes.

A thermal patching repair machine is expected within weeks and a cutting-edge JCB Pothole Pro machine is expected at the end of September at the latest.

North Northamptonshire councillors will discuss the state of its roads at a meeting on Wednesday.

In March, Cllr Graham Lawman, its executive member for highways, travel and assets, said “maintaining” its roads network is “a priority of the council” and that it has a “comprehensive, year-round programme of works” to tackle defects.

In March, the Local Democracy Reporting Service found the estimated cost of ensuring West Northamptonshire’s roads were in a good condition exceeded the money chancellor Jeremy Hunt had allocated for all road repairs across the country.