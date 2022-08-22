'Jobs Club' to help people find work in north Northamptonshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NN Jobs Club is set to launch

A new ‘Jobs Club’ will launch next month to try and help people find work in the north of the county.

NN Jobs Club sessions will provide customised support for local residents until they gain a job, training, volunteering or start a new business.

It’s part of a partnership between North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) and Job Centre Plus, MIND, Prospects, Evolve Your Future, Tresham College, the University of Northampton, Catalyst, Serve, the Prison Service and the Salvation Army.

Sessions will take place in-person every Tuesday from September 6 between 11am and 2pm rotating around four locations:

Kettering – Council Chamber, Bowling Green Road (September 6)

Wellingborough – Queensgate Shopping Centre, near Customer Services (September 13)

Corby – Council Chamber, Corby Cube (September 20)

Rushden – Salvation Army, 19 Church Street (September 27)

Cllr David Brackenbury, NNC’s executive member for growth and regeneration, said: “It is great that we are able to team up with partners to provide vital support and assistance to job seekers across north Northamptonshire. I am especially pleased that NN Job Club meetings will be held at locations throughout north Northamptonshire and this underlines our desire to provide this service throughout our area.

“As well as the weekly sessions, the team will be working to deliver further support, including in more rural areas and harder to reach communities across north Northamptonshire to ensure that as many people as possible are helped to find work.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the council, added: “These sessions are designed to support an individual’s needs and our team will work closely with you. So, if you or someone you know is currently looking for work, training and volunteering opportunities or maybe considering starting a business, then I would encourage you to come along to become a member.

“It is great that our teams and partners are visiting four of our larger towns across north Northamptonshire, Rushden, Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough, which means that support and advice will never be too far away for those wanting to access the service.”