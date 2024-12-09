Issues with violence and bullying at HMP Five Wells, says report

A follow-up inspection into a Northamptonshire prison which was rife with self-harm, drug use and staffing issues has highlighted some improvements in the facility.

HMP Five Wells opened in early 2022 on the site of the former HMP Wellingborough and was the first of the former government’s New Prisons Programme.

The modern category C resettlement prison holds around 1,700 male prisoners. HM Inspectorate of Prisons (HMIP) visited the site at the start of November, to follow up on areas of concern flagged in January this year.

The priority concerns previously identified included:

HMP Five Wells, Wellingborough. Credit: Google

Weak governance, poor use of data and a lack of clear strategies Too little meaningful and regular support for prisoners involved in incidents of violence and antisocial behaviour Self-harm incidents were very high and not enough was being done to reduce them Staff did not always enforce standards of good behaviour among prisoners The prison’s approach towards ensuring fair treatment and inclusion was inadequate Actions to resolve and mitigate identified risks to the health service had been too slow.

The prisons watchdog found that a fourth director had been appointed since the privately-run G4S facility opened and that there was “encouraging evidence of progress”. However, the report noted that the levels of self-harm had increased, and remained the highest of all similar prisons, and that not enough was being done to address violence or bullying.

HMI Prisons judged that there was good progress in two concerns, reasonable progress in two concerns and insufficient progress in two concerns.

In the report Charlie Taylor, HM Chief Inspector of Prisons, wrote: “I acknowledged at the time that the opening of a new prison is one of the toughest challenges in prison management and that it would be unrealistic to expect that all would be perfect. Our inspection noted the very real difficulties leaders had faced, but there was early evidence of a growing confidence and a better grasp of priorities.

“Overall, we found some commendable progress, and firm foundations being set for a safer and more purposeful prison. At the next full inspection, we look forward to seeing further work by staff and leaders towards realising the prison’s rehabilitative and resettlement purpose and potential.”

The report warned the recorded rate of self-harm had increased by 27 per cent since the previous inspection at the start of 2024, with 26 serious incidents reported in the last six months. The inspectorate wrote that “insufficient progress” had been made to improve outcomes in this area and that care plans for prisoners were ‘weak’ or, in some cases, non-existent.

The inspector found that prisoner-on-prisoner violence has also increased, though it remains lower than levels at similar prisons. Inspectors were also told about incidents of low-level bullying. Despite the increased instances of violence, support for those involved in antisocial behaviour had improved and the report noted that most incidents were investigated ‘promptly’.

The report said that good progress had been made in the confidence of staff challenging low-level poor behaviour. Leaders had implemented mentoring for newer staff, and senior figures were more visible on the wings.

Clinical substance misuse services had also improved and all house blocks now had appropriate cabinets to store medicine securely. In the last inspection, just over half of prisoners said it was ‘easy’ to get hold of illegal drugs, against the comparator of 32 per cent in other similar prisons.

Some progress was also made within education services and prisoners were provided with suitable careers advice and guidance as they prepared for release.

Other findings were:

The impact of the integration of prisoners convicted of sexual offences remained a cause of anxiety for some prisoners

Oversight of use of force had improved, but not enough body-worn camera footage was retained

There was more emphasis on promoting positive behaviour in prisoners

Staff remained relatively inexperienced, with more than 70 per cent in post for less than two years

Not enough improvement has been made towards ensuring fair treatment and inclusion

Concerns were raised that some prisoners did not always receive their medication or attend hospital when necessary

A HMP Five Wells spokesperson said: “We are pleased HMIP recognises the progress we’ve made, particularly in relation to purposeful activity and staff-prisoner relationships.

“We are continuing to make improvements in key areas, including reducing self-harm incidents by bolstering support through the introduction of a peer mentor scheme and a new induction process which sees fellow prisoners help new arrivals to settle in.”

For the full inspection report go to https://hmiprisons.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/hmipris_reports/hmp-five-wells-2/