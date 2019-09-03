Impassioned Corby speakers address ‘Stop the Coup’ demo

A protest against the prorogation of Parliament in Corby tonight drew a crowd of 250 people from across the town.

Organised by Labour’s Corby and East Northants prospective parliamentary candidate Beth Miller, the rally outside the Corby Cube - the civic heart of the town - saw cross-party speakers urging the Government to avoid a shutdown of Parliament in the run up to Brexit.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will prorogue Parliament for a crucial five-week period ending just 17 days before the October 31 Brexit deadline. Opponents say this will not leave time for MPs to stop a no-deal Brexit.

Addressing the gathering, Ms Miller said: “I grew up here and I’m proud to be standing up for our town against an unelected Prime Minister hellbent on driving through a no deal Brexit and destroying our democratic processes as he does it.

“This is not about whether you voted leave or remain, whether you’re a Tory, a Labour voter, a Lib Dem, Green or Brexit Party voter – this is about standing up for our democracy and standing against an all-powerful PM who wants to shut down debate.

“We are here today to stop the coup!

“This event is one of many around the country, full of people outraged by the state of our politics in 2019 – this is our way of doing our bit and not being silenced by a bully.”

In a rousing speech, local man Eamonn Norton reminded the crowd that Mr Johnson had been ‘sacked by the Sunday Times for lying’.

Wearing a T-shirt that said ‘Defend Democracy: Resist the Parliament Shutdown’, Liberal Democrat county councillor Chris Stanbra said: “What Boris is doing is beyond the pale.

”It’s outrageous.“

He urged MPs to take back control of Parliament and ensure the country doesn’t get a no-deal Brexit.

Final speaker, local mum Karen McCluskey, cheered on by the crowd, said: “I think we need to be clear about what is happening with this proroguing of Parliament and that is to shut down debate and force through a no deal Brexit. The impacts of which on ordinary people, vulnerable people are horrendous. Let’s make no mistake about that.

“The leave campaign’s main slogan was Parliament taking back control, and they want to shut it down, and get a no deal through by any means. That is not democracy. That is not what anyone voted for, leave or remain.

“Leavers and Remainers need to get angry with The Government not each other. They have ballsed this up from day dot. Parliament is and has always been a reflection of the people.”

Citing the well-publicised case of local boy Logan Barton, who suffers from complex medical conditions that mean he needs round-the-clock care, Karen said that most of his medication comes from the EU and that his family is ‘terrified’.

