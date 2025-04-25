Historic Wellingborough hall could be brought back into use

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Northamptonshire Council says it is actively reviewing option to bring back the Croyland Hall and Abbey into use, after the buildings have been vacant for more than a decade.

The council has revealed that it has spent approximately £10,000 on the upkeep of a disused listed building since 2021.

Croyland Hall and Croyland Abbey, in Wellingborough town centre, have sat vacant since the former borough council stopped using the building as offices in 2011. North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has confirmed that the buildings are still in its ownership.

The authority has said that it cannot share detailed proposals for the site, which was last used nearly 15 years ago, at this point in time. It has, however, stated that it is currently considering ‘various uses’ for the building.

Croyland Abbey and Croyland Hall are both Grade II listed buildings in Wellingborough. Credit: Paul Crofts

An NNC spokesperson added: “North Northamptonshire Council retains ownership of these properties and is actively reviewing options to bring them back into beneficial use for delivering services to the local community. Due to the nature of the buildings and their important local status, permissible uses are limited, which has delayed their return to use.”

According to Historic England, the Grade II-listed Abbey was built in the mid-1500s on the site of a medieval grange. The building sits directly opposite more council offices on Tithe Barn Road, off Sheep Street.

Proposals came forward in 2016 to convert the town centre buildings into 14 rental apartments. The council has explained that the scheme did not come forward due to viability issues at the time.

Since NNC took over in 2021, when the old Wellingborough Borough Council was abolished, the authority has revealed it’s spent approximately £2,500 each year on maintenance costs. This brings the total upkeep costs footed by NNC to around £10k as of the start of this financial year.

The council said the buildings have a history of attracting antisocial behaviour and significant vandalism, which it is working to repair. It did not reveal how much was spent on building maintenance for the 10 years it remained vacant prior to 2021.

NNC has said that any decision on the future use of the property will follow the Council’s governance process.