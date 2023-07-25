News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Have your say on the future of sport and leisure in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden

“It’s essential we get a broad view of opinions to help shape the strategy going forward”
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 25th Jul 2023, 13:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 13:22 BST

People are invited to have their say on the future provision of sport and leisure in the North Northamptonshire Council area.

The council is reviewing how sport, physical activity and leisure meets the needs, and delivers health and well-being benefits, for residents in local communities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Council bosses say the review will support the creation of a Leisure Strategic Framework that will shape the way these services are delivered in the future to support the well-being of our communities.

North Northants Council is asking for your viewsNorth Northants Council is asking for your views
North Northants Council is asking for your views
Most Popular

The plan has three main elements:

Active Communities - to ensure residents have increased opportunities to be more active and build healthier active communities

Leisure Facilities – an assessment of current use and future needs, focusing on quantity and quality in relation to supply and demand

Playing Pitches – an assessment of current use and future needs, focusing on quantity and quality in relation to supply and demand

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council is directly liaising with sports clubs, schools, national governing bodies and other stakeholders but every resident can have their say online.

Cllr Helen Howell, the council’s deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “We want North Northamptonshire to be somewhere where everyone has the best opportunities and quality of life and we’re delighted to have started this piece of work which aims at reviewing our sport and leisure offer to make sure we are providing a service that people want and is best for their health and well-being.

“I’d encourage as many people as possible to have their say as it’s essential we get a broad view of opinions to help shape the strategy going forward.”

Cllr Helen Harrison, the council’s executive member for adults, health and well-being, said: “This approach is about looking at sport and leisure more broadly and how being active can play a key role in all of our lives to improve our well-being right away and our health for the future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Choosing the right sort of activity is so important not only in improving physical health but our mental well-being too.”

Council leader Cllr Jason Smithers said: “As a relatively new council this is the ideal time to test the water and make sure we’re doing as much as we can to meet the needs of residents with regard to sports and leisure.

“There are so many benefits to becoming more active – this framework will play a leading role in improving the health and well-being of our residents.”

Related topics:North Northamptonshire CouncilWellingboroughRushdenCorbyKettering