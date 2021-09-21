Harry Dunn mum 'so grateful' to new foreign secretary for raising Northamptonshire teen with United States

Harry Dunn's mother is 'so grateful' to the new foreign secretary for raising the Northamptonshire teenager's case with her United States counterpart.

Liz Truss discussed 'the need to make progress on delivering justice for the 19-year-old's family' with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during the United Nations General Assembly in New York City yesterday (Monday, September 20).

Charlotte Charles said: "I am so grateful that Liz Truss has raised Harry with Mr Blinken. It means the world to us to see that Harry remains at the top of the agenda.

"I can only imagine how busy the new foreign secretary is and Harry would be so proud that he is at the forefront of her mind in her first week in office.

"We continue to suffer and miss Harry every single day. We feel we are just existing at the moment and I would just ask the officials in both London and Washington to do all they can to help my family get justice for Harry as soon as possible please."

Harry, from Charlton, was killed after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a car being driven on the wrong side of the road on the B4031 outside Croughton on August 27, 2019.

The American driver, Anne Sacoolas, controversially claimed diplomatic immunity as her husband, Jonathan, was working for the US government at RAF Croughton and returned to her homeland.

She has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving but the US State Department has repeatedly refused to extradite her.

Harry's family's spokesman, Radd Seiger, said: "It is over two years since Harry died and almost two years to the day since Harry’s family were told by Northamptonshire Police that they had less than one per cent chance of having anyone held accountable for his death which led the family to start their campaign for justice.

"We are grateful to Dominic Raab and the excellent officials at the FCDO [Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office] for everything they have done in pressing the the US government to reverse this denial of justice and I look forward to talking to Liz Truss later today to see where we are up to.

"Words are all well and good but it is high time that justice is now delivered. They will never be able to move on but it is more important now than ever for their mental health that they begin to mover forward."

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (second left) talks to United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (third right) at the United Nations General Assembly. Photo: Getty Images

An FCDO spokesperson said: "The foreign secretary raised the case of Harry Dunn and the need to make progress on delivering justice for Harry's family."