Harry Dunn inquiry could be set up ‘shortly’ as Northamptonshire family meets with Foreign Secretary

The family of Harry Dunn recently met with the Foreign Secretary, who told them he is “keen” to get an inquiry into the teenager’s tragic death set up “shortly”.

Harry’s parents met with David Lammy on Tuesday (October 1) to discuss the Government setting up an inquiry into the then Conservative Government’s handling of the 19-year-old’s death in 2019.

At the meeting, the family were told by Mr Lammy that he is “keen” to set up the inquiry “shortly” and it could be up and running “in the next couple of months - possibly November”.

Charlotte Charles, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Mr Lammy for finding the time to meet with us and for agreeing to set up this important inquiry.

“It's over five years since we lost Harry and we miss him terribly every day. At long last we feel that we are being fully supported by our own Government.

“If it weren’t for our adviser and spokesperson Radd Seiger, the media and unbelievable support from the wonderful public, we would never have got justice. The Foreign Office and Government deserve no credit and that’s not how it is supposed to work.”

The family says the main function of an inquiry is to address key questions including: what happened? Why did it happen and who is to blame? What is to be done to prevent the same happening again?

They would like the inquiry to cover the Conservative Government’s treatment of the family, why it took authorities decades to address the issue of road safety outside US military bases and the treatment of victims of serious crimes.

David Lammy meeting with Harry Dunn's family. Photo: X/DavidLammy.

Radd Seiger, the family’s spokesman, added: “David Lammy and Labour have been clear from the moment we engaged with them in 2019 that they would hold an inquiry into the series of failures at the time that led to the scandal of the treatment of Harry’s family and ensure that lessons are learned.

“Today he was true to his word and we now look forward to supporting and working with the chair of inquiry.

“We cannot bring Harry back to his family sadly, but having righted the wrong and secured justice, we can ensure that his death is not in vain and that we leave him a legacy that no other family will be treated so poorly again.

“It should not have taken the courage and tenacity of the family and the campaign team to right this wrong. That is what a Government is for.

“David Lammy has today expressed a strong commitment to addressing the failings we encountered within the political and diplomatic systems in London. With the inquiry’s help, together we must ensure that the voices of bereaved families are heard at the highest levels of Government and that their rights are never compromised in favour of currying favour with other more powerful Governments.”

Harry died after he was hit by an American driver who was driving on the wrong side of the road near RAF Croughton. Anne Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity and left the country. Harry’s family then went on a three-year campaign to make sure justice was served. Sacoolas eventually faced an Old Bailey judge - via video link - and was given a suspended sentence.