Green light for Oundle retirement complex despite 20 objections around traffic and health services

A new retirement living complex in Oundle for people over the age of 60 has been given the green light by the council, despite the scheme receiving 20 objections.

A new retirement living complex in Oundle for people over the age of 60 has been given the green light by the council, despite the scheme receiving 20 objections.

The development, which will be located on green open space to the back of 19 Herne Road, is made up of 42 apartments and one bungalow on site.

Applicants McCarthy And Stone Retirement Lifestyles Ltd offer retirement living accommodation across a range of towns in Northamptonshire and already have similar schemes in Corby, Wellingborough and Daventry.

The two-and-a-half-story tall apartment complex will be surrounded by other residential homes and the existing large bungalow at the front of the site will be demolished to make way for an access road and footpath.

CGI image of the proposed Oundle retirement complex, made up of 42 apartments. (Image: McCarthy And Stone Retirement Lifestyles Ltd)

Another smaller bungalow would then be built on the same plot, next to the access road. The main apartment complex will contain 19 one-bedroom apartments and 23 two-bed units.

Speaking in objection, Oundle Mayor Ian Clark told North Northamptonshire Council’s (NNC) planning committee that his town’s narrow streets were already suffering and had been “pummelled” by heavy traffic for another elderly person’s site.

He also voiced his main concern over infrastructure and the overstretched health service already being at breaking point.

The Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board (NICB) has also confirmed that there currently isn’t sufficient capacity to absorb the amount of people moving in. It has therefore asked for £27,500 in financial contributions.

Plans for the 42 apartments in the Oundle retirement complex. (Image: McCarthy And Stone Retirement Lifestyles Ltd)

Mr Clark said: “Northants ICB will drip feed that funding in small physical advancements to the GP surgery.

“Our problem is that Lakeside Oundle Medical Practice has already been reconfigured as much as it can, it’s been built up as much as it can and it can’t be expanded outwards.

“The present demand for services is formidable. The infrastructure should be in place before planning permission is granted and should not be assumed that it will follow.”

Many members also raised issues with the impact of the extra homes on Oundle’s roads and parking facilities. A total of 42 car parking spaces will be provided for residents, staff and visitors.

Councillor Geoff Shacklock (Thrapston) told the committee he had personal knowledge of the area and that parking could be “absolute carnage” at certain times.

NNC officers informed members that no objections were made by the highways authorities and the amount of parking was acceptable due to its location and the fact that future occupants will be of the parking provision.

Speaking on behalf of the applicant, Rachel Clare said: “The delivery of 43 specialist older persons homes is to meet a significant and growing need within the area. This in turn benefits the wider housing market as people downsize and free up starter and family-sized homes in the area.”

The plans were ultimately approved by members on Wednesday, October 2.