Government could take away £5m investment promised to culture projects in North Northamptonshire

A £5 million Government grant to redevelop culture and heritage projects across North Northants, including the former Gala Bingo in Kettering and the Lighthouse Theatre, is at risk following the autumn budget.

The Government said it is ‘minded to withdraw’ the funding for the projects allocated to local authorities in the Spring of this year.

It said the ‘extremely challenging fiscal environment’ it has inherited requires ‘difficult choices’, and expenditure has been prioritised in other areas.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has said it is ‘disappointed’ to hear that funding may be taken away and that it will be making the ‘strongest case possible’ to ask the government to reconsider.

Ten cultre and heritage projects across the county were chosen to benefit from the funding. Credit: Google

The millions of pounds were earmarked to support ten culture and heritage projects across the county including:

The Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering

Rothwell Market House

Desborough Heritage Centre

Rushden Transport Heritage Society

Adrenaline Alley in Corby

Sywell Country Park

Fermynwoods Contemporary Arts

Chester House

Transformation of the former Gala Bingo in Kettering

Project M creative youth space in Corby

The Government has said it will begin a consultation process with the potential recipients before reaching its final decision on scrapping the funding to fully understand the impacts of withdrawing it.

It says it wants to understand any commitments that have already been entered as a result of the funding announcements earlier this year and any implications removing it will have.

At a meeting in August, Cllr Helen Howell, deputy leader and executive member for culture and tourism said it would be ‘an absolute travesty’ if the funding did not come through from the Labour Government after all the time, effort and money put into bids by local businesses and the authority.

Jason Smithers, leader of NNC, said: “We are clearly disappointed to hear of the proposed withdrawal of this funding. Our investment plan sets out an exciting and impactful programme of projects which would deliver real economic benefits for communities in North Northamptonshire.

“Whilst the projects are different, a common theme is that each supports the government and council agendas, pride in place and seeks to attract new audiences and participants to stimulate economic prosperity.

"Any loss of funding will have a major impact on the delivery of these projects and consequently the new jobs, further investment, increased visitors, and other benefits anticipated.

“Before reaching a final decision, the government recognises the importance of seeking our views.

"We will therefore be making the strongest case possible to urge them to reconsider the funding withdrawal, which would negatively impact our communities.”

A Labour Party spokesman said: “The projects that are now under consultation are ones that were announced in the Spring Budget earlier this year by the Tories. No money was ever assigned to this fund by the previous Conservative government. They made promises they couldn’t keep and never set any cash aside.

“We have been handed a terrible inheritance after 14 years of chaos and financial mismanagement by the Conservatives.

"We’ve had to make some tough choices to stabilise our economy. But we will be honest with people. When we make promises, we will keep them.”