Full list of polling stations across North Northamptonshire for local elections 2025
On Thursday, May 1, every seat in North Northamptonshire will be up for grabs, with all residents being encouraged to visit their local polling station and place their votes.
The authority is currently run by a strong Conservative majority, which took control of the newly formed council at the county’s last local election in 2021.
Due to a number of by-elections, resignations and defections, the exact make-up of the chamber has changed since voters filled in ballot papers four years ago.
The Conservatives are still the largest party with 50 councillors, followed by 16 Labour councillors, four Reform UK, three Greens and three unaligned independents.
There are also currently two empty seats where members have resigned within the past six months.
A shake-up of ward boundaries took place last year which means a number of new wards have been created, as well as changing names and catchment areas.
The number of elected councillors has been reduced from 78 to 68, with the number of seats for each ward ranging between one and three.
The unitary council is responsible for providing a number of services across the county, including highways maintenance, adult and children’s social care, education, and planning.
Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm on election day, with the votes due to be counted the following day.
People who have registered to vote should receive a poll card in the post that will highlight which polling station they should use.
Inside the polling station, the poll clerk will ask for your name and address, and they will need to see your photo ID.
Here is a full list of all the polling stations due to be used across North Northamptonshire:
Avondale Grange Ward
- Crescents Community Centre, Laburnum Crescent, Kettering
- St Johns Church Hall, Edith Road, Kettering
Barton Seagrave and Burton Latimer Ward
- Barton Seagrave Village Hall, 11 Bertone Road, Barton Seagrave, Kettering
- Burton Latimer Community Centre, Pioneer Avenue, Burton Latimer, Kettering
- Burton Latimer Library, 120 High Street, Burton Latimer
- Hayfield Cross Church of England School, Hanwood Park Avenue, Kettering
Brickhill and Queensway Ward
- Glamis Hall, Goldsmith Road, Wellingborough
- Olympic Primary School, Olympic Way, Wellingborough
- Weavers Leisure Centre, Weavers Road, Wellingborough
- The Tithe Barn, Burystead Place, Wellingborough
- Scout Hut at Dale End, Wellingborough Scout Hut, Croyland Road
- St Marks Church Hall, Brickhill Road, Wellingborough
- Ruskin Academy Community Room, Ruskin Avenue, Wellingborough
Corby West Ward
- Arran Community Centre, Mull Drive, Corby
- Ennerdale Community Centre, Ennerdale Road, Corby
- Studfall Junior School, Rowlett Road, Corby
- Corby United Reformed Church, Elizabeth Street, Corby
- Woodnewton (A Learning Community), Rowlett Road, Corby
- Arran Community Centre, Mull Drive, Corby
Croyland and Swanspool Ward
- Salvation Army, Havelock Street, Wellingborough
- Swanspool Pavilion, Swanspool Parade, Wellingborough
- The Miller, 2 Millers Lane, Wellingborough
- St Andrews Church Hall (Wellingborough), 20 Berrymoor Road, Wellingborough
- The Priory, 30 Bourton Way, Wellingborough
Desborough Ward
- Ashley Village Hall, Main Street, Ashley
- Dingley Village Hall, Church Lane, Dingley
- Braybrooke Village Hall, Griffin Road, Braybrooke
- Cottingham/Middleton Village Hall, Berryfield Road, Cottingham
- The Ritz Complex, 7-9 Station Road, Desborough
- Desborough Leisure Centre, Ironwood Avenue, Desborough
- St Giles Church Community Centre, Lower Street, Desborough
- East Carlton Cricket Club, East Carlton Park, East Carlton
- Stoke Albany Village Hall, Ashley Road, Stoke Albany
- St Mary the Virgin Church, Weston by Welland, Market Harborough
- Wilbarston Village Hall, Carlton Road, Wilbarston
Earls Barton Ward
- Earls Barton Youth Club, Harrowick Lane, Earls Barton
- Ecton Village Hall, 78A High Street, Ecton
- Little Harrowden Working Mens Club, 94 Main Street, Little Harrowden
- Isham Independent Wesleyan Chapel School Room, Church Street, Isham
- Mears Ashby Village Hall, 13 Vicarage Lane, Mears Ashby
- Orlingbury Village Hall, 15 Rectory Lane, Orlingbury
- Sywell Village Hall, 21-32 Church Lane, Sywell
Finedon Ward
- Finedon Independent Wesleyan Chapel, A2 Affleck Bridge, Finedon
Geddington and Stanion Ward
- Cranford Village Hall (Memorial Village Hall), Grafton Road, Cranford
- Geddington Village Hall, Queen Street, Geddington
- Grafton Underwood Village Hall, Grafton Underwood, Kettering
- Little Oakley Village Hall, Main Street, Little Oakley, Little Oakley
- The Welcome Centre, Roman Road, Corby
- Stanion Village Hall, Brigstock Road, Stanion
- Warkton Village Hall, Warkton, Kettering
- Weekley Village Hall, Weekley, Kettering
Gretton and Weldon Ward
- Deene Village Hall, Deene, Corby
- Gretton Village Hall, 61 Kirby Road, Gretton
- Rockingham Village Hall, Main Street, Rockingham
- Weldon Village Hall, Bridge Street, Weldon
- Weldon Village Academy, Oundle Road, Weldon
- Priors Hall Park Community Centre, c/o Priors Hall a Learning Community, Gretton Road
Hatton Park Ward
- Glenvale C of E Primary School, 30 Beaumont Road, Wellingborough
- Hemmingwell Skills Centre, 119 Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough
- The Hope Church, Guillemot Lane, Wellingborough
- Redwell Leisure Centre, Barnwell Road, Wellingborough
- Sir Christopher Hatton Academy, Hatton Academies Trust, Orchard House, 79 Gold Street
- Wellingborough Bowling Club, Hatton Street, Wellingborough
- Vicarage Farm Community Centre, 36 Grafton Close, Wellingborough
Higham Ferrers Ward
- Chelveston Village Hall, Caldecott Road, Chelveston, Wellingborough
- Hope Methodist Church, Linnet Way Entrance, 19 High Street, Higham Ferrers
- Higham Ferrers Working Mens Club, 6-8 Westfield Terrace, Higham Ferrers
- Hensman Hall, Chichele Street, Higham Ferrers
Irchester Ward
- St Marys Church Hall Bozeat, Allens Hill, Bozeat
- The Memorial Hall, Gt Doddington, 42B High Street, Great Doddington
- Grendon Village Hall, 52 Main Road, Grendon
- Irchester Village Hall, 36 School Road, Irchester
- Wollaston Village Hall, 52 High Street, Wollaston
- Rowan Gate Primary School Wilby, Church Lane, Wilby
Irthlingborough Ward
- Great Addington Memorial Hall, Woodford Road, Great Addington
- College Street Centre, College Street, Irthlingborough, Wellingborough
- The Albert Underwood Room, St Peters Church, Church Street, Irthlingborough
- Crow Hill Community Centre, 2 Fettledine Road, Irthlingborough
- The Bell Ottoman, High Street, Little Addington
Ise Ward
- Church House, St Botolphs Road, Barton Seagrave
- Ise Lodge Community Centre, St Vincents Avenue, Kettering
- Church of Christ the King, Deeble Road, Kettering
- Counties Community Centre, Hertford Road, Kettering
Kettering Central Ward
- Melton Community Centre, Cross Street, Kettering
- Parish Church Rooms, Market Place, Kettering
- William Knibb Centre, Alfred Street entrance, Kettering
- United Reformed Church Rooms, St Peters Avenue entrance, Kettering
- St Marys CEVA Primary Academy, Fuller Street, Kettering
- Carey Baptist Church, King Street, Kettering
- St Andrews Church Hall (Kettering), Crown Street, Kettering
Kettering North Ward
- Brambleside Primary School, Cleveland Avenue, Kettering
- North Park Pavilion, North Park Drive, Kettering
- Kettering Park Infant Academy, Park Avenue, Kettering
Kingswood Ward
- Beanfield Community Centre, Beanfield Avenue, Corby
- Corby Church of Scotland, Beanfield Avenue, Corby
- Kingswood Neighbourhood Centre, Alberta Close, Corby
- Hazelwood Neighbourhood Centre, Gainsborough Road, Corby
Lloyds and Corby Village Ward
- Pen Green Research Base, Rockingham Road, Corby
- Stephenson Way Community Centre, Stephenson Way, Corby
- Corby Old Village Community Centre, 13 High Street, Corby
- The Autumn Centre, Counts Farm Road, Corby
- St Columba Church Hall, 157 Studfall Avenue, Corby
Oakley Ward
- Danesholme Communicare Centre, 4 Danesholme Square, Corby
- Great Oakley Village Hall, Lewin Road, Great Oakley
- Brooke Weston Academy, Coomb Road, Corby
- Oakley Vale Community Centre, 20 Butland Road, Corby
Oundle Ward
- Kings Cliffe Village Hall, Eagle Lane, Kings Cliffe
- Joan Strong Centre, Herne Park, East Road
- Benefield Village Hall, Causin Way, Lower Benefield
- Collyweston Village Hall, 16 High Street, Collyweston
- Cotterstock Village Hall, Main Street, Cotterstock
- Duddington Village Hall, Church Lane, Duddington
- Easton-on-the-Hill Village Hall, New Road, Easton-on-the-Hill
- Woodnewton Village Hall, Orchard Lane, Woodnewton
- Glapthorn Village Hall, Main Street, Glapthorn
- Harringworth Village Hall, Gretton Road, Harringworth
- Laxton Village Hall, Main Street, Laxton
- Nassington Village Hall, Church Street, Nassington
- Fletton House, Fletton Way, Glapthorn Road
- Joan Strong Centre, Herne Park, East Road
- Southwick Village Hall, Main Street, Southwick
- Tansor Village Hall, Main Street, Tansor
- Warmington Village Hall, 27-29 Church Street, Warmington
Pemberton Ward
- St Peter`s Church Hall, Midland Road, Rushden
- The Pemberton Centre, H.E Bates Way, Rushden
- Highfield Community Baptist Church Hall, Highfield Road, Rushden
Pipers Hill Ward
- Kettering Science Academy, Deeble Road Entrance, Kettering
- Kettering Rugby Football Club, The Club House, Waverley Road, Kettering
- The Corn Market Hall, London Road, Kettering
Raunds Ward
- Denford Village Hall, Front Street, Denford
- Hargrave Village Hall, Church Road, Hargrave
- Raunds Community Centre, 19 High Street, Raunds
- Saxon Hall, Thorpe Street, Raunds
- Raunds Community Library, High Street, Raunds
- Ringstead Village Hall, 9 High Street, Ringstead, Kettering
- Stanwick Village Hall, Spencer Parade, Stanwick
Rothwell and Mawsley Ward
- Broughton Baptist Chapel Room, High Street, Broughton
- Great Cransley Village Hall, 25 Loddington Road, Cransley
- Harrington Village Hall, High Street, Harrington
- Loddington Village Hall, Main Street, Loddington
- The Centre at Mawsley, 9 The Green, Mawsley
- Pytchley Village Hall, Church Road, Pytchley
- Rothwell Methodist Church, Market Hill, Rothwell
- Rothwell Community Centre, Well Lane, Rothwell
- Rushton Village Hall, Chapel Lane, Rushton
- Thorpe Malsor Village Hall, Church Way, Thorpe Malsor
Rushden Lakes Ward
- Rushden Historical Transport Society, John Clark Way, Rushden
- Independent Wesleyan Church Hall, Queen Street, Rushden
- Rushden & Higham United FC, Hayden Road, Rushden
Rushden South Ward
- Newton Bromswold Memorial Hall, Rushden Road, Newton Bromswold
- Heritage Chapel and Halls, Park Road, Rushden
- The John White Golf Club, Bedford Road, Rushden
- Rushden Town Council, Hall Park, Rushden
St Michael Ward
- St Michael’s Church, Garfield Street, Kettering
- Highfield Barnes Community Centre, 1-2 Barnes Close, Kettering
St Peter Ward
- St Thomas More Catholic Primary School, Northampton Road, Kettering
- Hall Meadow Primary School, Packer Road, Kettering
Thrapston Ward
- Aldwincle Village Hall, 58 Main Street, Aldwincle
- Barnwell Village Hall, Hemington Road, Barnwell
- Brigstock United Reformed Church, 6 Mill Lane, Brigstock
- Titchmarsh Village Hall, 19 High Street, Titchmarsh, Kettering
- Hemington Village Hall, Main Street, Hemington
- Islip Village Hall, 2 Old Farm Lane, Islip
- Germain Rooms, Drayton Road, Lowick
- Thurning Village Hall, Clopton Road, Thurning
- Lutton Village Hall, Washingley Road, Lutton
- Wadenhoe Recreation Hall, Church Street, Wadenhoe
- Polebrook Village Hall, Hemington Road, Polebrook
- Sudborough Village Hall, Main Street, Sudborough
- Thrapston Baptist Church, St Pauls Gardens, Thrapston, Kettering
- The Thrapston Plaza, Cosy Nook, Thrapston
- MacQueen House, High Street, Twywell
- Woodford Baptist Chapel, Rose Terrace, Woodford
Victoria Ward
- Stanton Cross Primary School, 4 Waverley Drive, Wellingborough
- Castle Theatre, Castle Way, Wellingborough
- Highfield Community Centre, 148 Highfield Road, Wellingborough
