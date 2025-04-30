Full list of polling stations across North Northamptonshire for local elections 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Polling stations across the county will open their doors bright and early tomorrow for North Northamptonshire Council’s (NNC) second-ever set of local elections.

On Thursday, May 1, every seat in North Northamptonshire will be up for grabs, with all residents being encouraged to visit their local polling station and place their votes.

The authority is currently run by a strong Conservative majority, which took control of the newly formed council at the county’s last local election in 2021.

Due to a number of by-elections, resignations and defections, the exact make-up of the chamber has changed since voters filled in ballot papers four years ago.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm tomorrow (Thursday) across north Northamptonshire

The Conservatives are still the largest party with 50 councillors, followed by 16 Labour councillors, four Reform UK, three Greens and three unaligned independents.

There are also currently two empty seats where members have resigned within the past six months.

A shake-up of ward boundaries took place last year which means a number of new wards have been created, as well as changing names and catchment areas.

The number of elected councillors has been reduced from 78 to 68, with the number of seats for each ward ranging between one and three.

The unitary council is responsible for providing a number of services across the county, including highways maintenance, adult and children’s social care, education, and planning.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm on election day, with the votes due to be counted the following day.

People who have registered to vote should receive a poll card in the post that will highlight which polling station they should use.

Inside the polling station, the poll clerk will ask for your name and address, and they will need to see your photo ID.

Here is a full list of all the polling stations due to be used across North Northamptonshire:

Avondale Grange Ward

Crescents Community Centre, Laburnum Crescent, Kettering

St Johns Church Hall, Edith Road, Kettering

Barton Seagrave and Burton Latimer Ward

Barton Seagrave Village Hall, 11 Bertone Road, Barton Seagrave, Kettering

Burton Latimer Community Centre, Pioneer Avenue, Burton Latimer, Kettering

Burton Latimer Library, 120 High Street, Burton Latimer

Hayfield Cross Church of England School, Hanwood Park Avenue, Kettering

Brickhill and Queensway Ward

Glamis Hall, Goldsmith Road, Wellingborough

Olympic Primary School, Olympic Way, Wellingborough

Weavers Leisure Centre, Weavers Road, Wellingborough

The Tithe Barn, Burystead Place, Wellingborough

Scout Hut at Dale End, Wellingborough Scout Hut, Croyland Road

St Marks Church Hall, Brickhill Road, Wellingborough

Ruskin Academy Community Room, Ruskin Avenue, Wellingborough

Corby West Ward

Arran Community Centre, Mull Drive, Corby

Ennerdale Community Centre, Ennerdale Road, Corby

Studfall Junior School, Rowlett Road, Corby

Corby United Reformed Church, Elizabeth Street, Corby

Woodnewton (A Learning Community), Rowlett Road, Corby

Croyland and Swanspool Ward

Salvation Army, Havelock Street, Wellingborough

Swanspool Pavilion, Swanspool Parade, Wellingborough

The Miller, 2 Millers Lane, Wellingborough

St Andrews Church Hall (Wellingborough), 20 Berrymoor Road, Wellingborough

The Priory, 30 Bourton Way, Wellingborough

Desborough Ward

Ashley Village Hall, Main Street, Ashley

Dingley Village Hall, Church Lane, Dingley

Braybrooke Village Hall, Griffin Road, Braybrooke

Cottingham/Middleton Village Hall, Berryfield Road, Cottingham

The Ritz Complex, 7-9 Station Road, Desborough

Desborough Leisure Centre, Ironwood Avenue, Desborough

St Giles Church Community Centre, Lower Street, Desborough

East Carlton Cricket Club, East Carlton Park, East Carlton

Stoke Albany Village Hall, Ashley Road, Stoke Albany

St Mary the Virgin Church, Weston by Welland, Market Harborough

Wilbarston Village Hall, Carlton Road, Wilbarston

Earls Barton Ward

Earls Barton Youth Club, Harrowick Lane, Earls Barton

Ecton Village Hall, 78A High Street, Ecton

Little Harrowden Working Mens Club, 94 Main Street, Little Harrowden

Isham Independent Wesleyan Chapel School Room, Church Street, Isham

Mears Ashby Village Hall, 13 Vicarage Lane, Mears Ashby

Orlingbury Village Hall, 15 Rectory Lane, Orlingbury

Sywell Village Hall, 21-32 Church Lane, Sywell

Finedon Ward

Finedon Independent Wesleyan Chapel, A2 Affleck Bridge, Finedon

Geddington and Stanion Ward

Cranford Village Hall (Memorial Village Hall), Grafton Road, Cranford

Geddington Village Hall, Queen Street, Geddington

Grafton Underwood Village Hall, Grafton Underwood, Kettering

Little Oakley Village Hall, Main Street, Little Oakley, Little Oakley

The Welcome Centre, Roman Road, Corby

Stanion Village Hall, Brigstock Road, Stanion

Warkton Village Hall, Warkton, Kettering

Weekley Village Hall, Weekley, Kettering

Gretton and Weldon Ward

Deene Village Hall, Deene, Corby

Gretton Village Hall, 61 Kirby Road, Gretton

Rockingham Village Hall, Main Street, Rockingham

Weldon Village Hall, Bridge Street, Weldon

Weldon Village Academy, Oundle Road, Weldon

Priors Hall Park Community Centre, c/o Priors Hall a Learning Community, Gretton Road

Hatton Park Ward

Glenvale C of E Primary School, 30 Beaumont Road, Wellingborough

Hemmingwell Skills Centre, 119 Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough

The Hope Church, Guillemot Lane, Wellingborough

Redwell Leisure Centre, Barnwell Road, Wellingborough

Sir Christopher Hatton Academy, Hatton Academies Trust, Orchard House, 79 Gold Street

Wellingborough Bowling Club, Hatton Street, Wellingborough

Vicarage Farm Community Centre, 36 Grafton Close, Wellingborough

Higham Ferrers Ward

Chelveston Village Hall, Caldecott Road, Chelveston, Wellingborough

Hope Methodist Church, Linnet Way Entrance, 19 High Street, Higham Ferrers

Higham Ferrers Working Mens Club, 6-8 Westfield Terrace, Higham Ferrers

Hensman Hall, Chichele Street, Higham Ferrers

Irchester Ward

St Marys Church Hall Bozeat, Allens Hill, Bozeat

The Memorial Hall, Gt Doddington, 42B High Street, Great Doddington

Grendon Village Hall, 52 Main Road, Grendon

Irchester Village Hall, 36 School Road, Irchester

Wollaston Village Hall, 52 High Street, Wollaston

Rowan Gate Primary School Wilby, Church Lane, Wilby

Irthlingborough Ward

Great Addington Memorial Hall, Woodford Road, Great Addington

College Street Centre, College Street, Irthlingborough, Wellingborough

The Albert Underwood Room, St Peters Church, Church Street, Irthlingborough

Crow Hill Community Centre, 2 Fettledine Road, Irthlingborough

The Bell Ottoman, High Street, Little Addington

Ise Ward

Church House, St Botolphs Road, Barton Seagrave

Ise Lodge Community Centre, St Vincents Avenue, Kettering

Church of Christ the King, Deeble Road, Kettering

Counties Community Centre, Hertford Road, Kettering

Kettering Central Ward

Melton Community Centre, Cross Street, Kettering

Parish Church Rooms, Market Place, Kettering

William Knibb Centre, Alfred Street entrance, Kettering

United Reformed Church Rooms, St Peters Avenue entrance, Kettering

St Marys CEVA Primary Academy, Fuller Street, Kettering

Carey Baptist Church, King Street, Kettering

St Andrews Church Hall (Kettering), Crown Street, Kettering

Kettering North Ward

Brambleside Primary School, Cleveland Avenue, Kettering

North Park Pavilion, North Park Drive, Kettering

Kettering Park Infant Academy, Park Avenue, Kettering

Kingswood Ward

Beanfield Community Centre, Beanfield Avenue, Corby

Corby Church of Scotland, Beanfield Avenue, Corby

Kingswood Neighbourhood Centre, Alberta Close, Corby

Hazelwood Neighbourhood Centre, Gainsborough Road, Corby

Lloyds and Corby Village Ward

Pen Green Research Base, Rockingham Road, Corby

Stephenson Way Community Centre, Stephenson Way, Corby

Corby Old Village Community Centre, 13 High Street, Corby

The Autumn Centre, Counts Farm Road, Corby

St Columba Church Hall, 157 Studfall Avenue, Corby

Oakley Ward

Danesholme Communicare Centre, 4 Danesholme Square, Corby

Great Oakley Village Hall, Lewin Road, Great Oakley

Brooke Weston Academy, Coomb Road, Corby

Oakley Vale Community Centre, 20 Butland Road, Corby

Oundle Ward

Kings Cliffe Village Hall, Eagle Lane, Kings Cliffe

Joan Strong Centre, Herne Park, East Road

Benefield Village Hall, Causin Way, Lower Benefield

Collyweston Village Hall, 16 High Street, Collyweston

Cotterstock Village Hall, Main Street, Cotterstock

Duddington Village Hall, Church Lane, Duddington

Easton-on-the-Hill Village Hall, New Road, Easton-on-the-Hill

Woodnewton Village Hall, Orchard Lane, Woodnewton

Glapthorn Village Hall, Main Street, Glapthorn

Harringworth Village Hall, Gretton Road, Harringworth

Laxton Village Hall, Main Street, Laxton

Nassington Village Hall, Church Street, Nassington

Fletton House, Fletton Way, Glapthorn Road

Southwick Village Hall, Main Street, Southwick

Tansor Village Hall, Main Street, Tansor

Warmington Village Hall, 27-29 Church Street, Warmington

Pemberton Ward

St Peter`s Church Hall, Midland Road, Rushden

The Pemberton Centre, H.E Bates Way, Rushden

Highfield Community Baptist Church Hall, Highfield Road, Rushden

Pipers Hill Ward

Kettering Science Academy, Deeble Road Entrance, Kettering

Kettering Rugby Football Club, The Club House, Waverley Road, Kettering

The Corn Market Hall, London Road, Kettering

Raunds Ward

Denford Village Hall, Front Street, Denford

Hargrave Village Hall, Church Road, Hargrave

Raunds Community Centre, 19 High Street, Raunds

Saxon Hall, Thorpe Street, Raunds

Raunds Community Library, High Street, Raunds

Ringstead Village Hall, 9 High Street, Ringstead, Kettering

Stanwick Village Hall, Spencer Parade, Stanwick

Rothwell and Mawsley Ward

Broughton Baptist Chapel Room, High Street, Broughton

Great Cransley Village Hall, 25 Loddington Road, Cransley

Harrington Village Hall, High Street, Harrington

Loddington Village Hall, Main Street, Loddington

The Centre at Mawsley, 9 The Green, Mawsley

Pytchley Village Hall, Church Road, Pytchley

Rothwell Methodist Church, Market Hill, Rothwell

Rothwell Community Centre, Well Lane, Rothwell

Rushton Village Hall, Chapel Lane, Rushton

Thorpe Malsor Village Hall, Church Way, Thorpe Malsor

Rushden Lakes Ward

Rushden Historical Transport Society, John Clark Way, Rushden

Independent Wesleyan Church Hall, Queen Street, Rushden

Rushden & Higham United FC, Hayden Road, Rushden

Rushden South Ward

Newton Bromswold Memorial Hall, Rushden Road, Newton Bromswold

Heritage Chapel and Halls, Park Road, Rushden

The John White Golf Club, Bedford Road, Rushden

Rushden Town Council, Hall Park, Rushden

St Michael Ward

St Michael’s Church, Garfield Street, Kettering

Highfield Barnes Community Centre, 1-2 Barnes Close, Kettering

St Peter Ward

St Thomas More Catholic Primary School, Northampton Road, Kettering

Hall Meadow Primary School, Packer Road, Kettering

Thrapston Ward

Aldwincle Village Hall, 58 Main Street, Aldwincle

Barnwell Village Hall, Hemington Road, Barnwell

Brigstock United Reformed Church, 6 Mill Lane, Brigstock

Titchmarsh Village Hall, 19 High Street, Titchmarsh, Kettering

Hemington Village Hall, Main Street, Hemington

Islip Village Hall, 2 Old Farm Lane, Islip

Germain Rooms, Drayton Road, Lowick

Thurning Village Hall, Clopton Road, Thurning

Lutton Village Hall, Washingley Road, Lutton

Wadenhoe Recreation Hall, Church Street, Wadenhoe

Polebrook Village Hall, Hemington Road, Polebrook

Sudborough Village Hall, Main Street, Sudborough

Thrapston Baptist Church, St Pauls Gardens, Thrapston, Kettering

The Thrapston Plaza, Cosy Nook, Thrapston

MacQueen House, High Street, Twywell

Woodford Baptist Chapel, Rose Terrace, Woodford

Victoria Ward

Stanton Cross Primary School, 4 Waverley Drive, Wellingborough

Castle Theatre, Castle Way, Wellingborough

Highfield Community Centre, 148 Highfield Road, Wellingborough