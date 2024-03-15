Food waste collection bins to be rolled out across Kettering and Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All households across north Northamptonshire will be part of a weekly food waste collection service by spring 2026, after the council’s executive committee gave government funding the go-ahead.

The food waste will be in addition to the normal recycling and rubbish collection days and residents will be issued a dedicated caddy.

A food waste service is already running in the East Northants and Corby areas, but this project will extend the remit to include Wellingborough, Kettering and surrounding areas. The government has made the new kerbside collection a national requirement, starting from April 1, 2026.

Food collection bins will be rolled out.

Almost £2.5m in grant funding from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) has been awarded to North Northamptonshire Council. This will be used for purchasing food waste containers and collection vehicles.

All food intended for human or household pet consumption will be included in the food waste stream, including inedible food parts such as bones, eggshells, fruit and vegetable skins, tea bags and coffee grounds. Unsuitable items for processing include cooking oil, fat, packaging and cat litter.

A breakdown of the costs shows that the majority of funding will go towards new waste collection vehicles (£1.74m), with approximately £750,000 being spent on small kitchen and larger kerbside caddies and a further £8,775 spent on communal bins for shared blocks.

The council has also stated its aim to purchase electric vehicles in the new waste fleet where possible, as part of its Net Zero objectives.

Cllr Matt Binley (Con), executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “We’ve had inconsistencies from the previous legacy authorities with regards to our dry recycling. It makes it simple, it makes it completely harmonised so everyone knows what they can and can’t do.

“We do have to be conscious that all local authorities are required to do this. There will be a large number procuring the same equipment as us and therefore we need to act expeditiously.”

A council project team will be formed to begin the procurement processes for collection vehicles and containers for food waste. A communications plan will also be developed to ensure residents are fully aware of the service and know the dos and don’ts of the new bins.