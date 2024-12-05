Flats on derelict Corby Co-op site approved in reversal of previous decision

Councillors were given colour-coded voting cards to hold up their decison after the botched result at the last planning meeting. Credit- North Northamptonshire Council

Plans for a block of high-rise flats in Corby, which were previously wrongly refused by the council, have been given the green light at a second hearing.

A former Co-op building in the town centre will now be knocked down to make way for the 150 flats, which will reach up to six storeys tall. The Alexandra Road supermarket site has been derelict since 2016 and will now become a residential tower, offering mostly one or two-bed apartments, for an expected 230 residents.

North Northamptonshire Council’s planning committee initially weighed up the plans in October this year and threw out the development after an hour-long debate hearing from disgruntled residents. Complaints included the overbearing nature of the tall buildings on the town’s skyline, the loss of privacy for existing residents and visitors, and increased traffic and parking issues.

The planning papers appeared again on the authority’s website, making no reference to the previous vote that was carried out less than two months ago. A legal advisor explained at the meeting last night (December 4) that the plans had to be presented for reconsideration as a result of ‘procedural irregularities’ relating to the votes cast by members in the last meeting. She said the results were unclear, with one member voting both for and against the approval recommendation.

CGI illustration of what the six-storey apartment blocks could have looked like. Credit: Glenrowan Homes

As the plans were tightly contended, the ambiguous vote could have been the difference between approval and dismissal of the flats. Councillors were therefore required to hear the application again and run a fresh vote on the housing plans for full transparency. The authority introduced voting cards for committee members at the start of the meeting, instructing councillors to hold up different colour cards reading ‘for’, ‘against’ and ‘abstain’ when voting.

A resident of Richmond Road made a case to the planning committee to refuse the application for a second and final time, saying that the six-storey block will have “a hugely overshadowing and dominant oppressive presence” over all the existing neighbouring properties. Another questioned the need to “squeeze” in the 150-home development into the town centre, adding that the former Co-op site was too small for the scale of the building.

Speaking on behalf of the applicant Glenrowan Homes, a representative said the development would be “an important step towards the ongoing regeneration of Corby town centre into the future”.

Committee member Cllr Alison Dalziel raised concerns about the lack of disabled parking spaces on site being ‘grossly undercalculated’.

“It just feels like really we’re compromising car parking spaces to get in the maximum number of flats that we can on that site,” she added.

Running the vote afresh, the plans received six votes for approval and five votes against- reversing the outcome of the last meeting. Should a satisfactory contributions agreement not be secured by the end of January 2025, the local planning authority will be able to refuse permission.

Currently, Glenrowan Homes has committed to contributing £210,000 towards affordable homes off-site and £150,000 for education services. No affordable housing will be offered as part of the flats block due to viability issues.