News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Firm hit with five-figure Home Office fine after immigration officers visit Kettering shop

They’ve been ordered to pay £15,000 after immigration officers visited the shop last year
By Sam Wildman
Published 9th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A firm has been handed a £15,000 fine after failing to check that a Kettering shop employee had the right to work in the UK.

Europe Plus Ltd was issued the civil penalty by the Home Office after immigration officers visited Europe Plus last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They turned up at the Montagu Street store on October 18 to investigate whether illegal working was taking place after receiving a tip-off.

Europe Plus in Montagu StreetEurope Plus in Montagu Street
Europe Plus in Montagu Street
Most Popular

A Home Office spokesman said no arrests were made during their visit to the shop.

But the spokesman said the manager admitted to officers that he did not complete the full checks or any follow-up checks to confirm the right to work for a male found working behind the counter.

A civil penalty notice of potential liability was then served upon the employer as no right to work checks had been completed or recorded for the staff member.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Home Office spokesperson said: "Illegal working causes untold harm to our communities, cheating honest workers out of employment, putting vulnerable people at risk, and defrauding the public purse.

“Illegal working visits are up by more than 50 per cent on last year and arrests have more than doubled, with more people arrested in 2023 than during the whole of 2022 as a result of this activity.

"We are also removing those with no right to be in the UK.”

Europe Plus declined to comment when visited by the Northants Telegraph.

Related topics:Home OfficeKetteringNorthants Telegraph