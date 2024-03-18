Firefighters union calls for end of police and fire commissioner roles after Stephen Mold scandal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A union for firefighters has called for the end of the police and fire commissioner roles after the man he holds the Northamptonshire position announced he would not stand for re-election after he made a misogynistic comment.

The Fire Brigades Union has today (Monday March 18) released a statement, following the announcement on Friday (March 15) that Stephen Mold would not stand for re-election in May.

The union is calling for an end to the police, fire and crime commissioner model.

Stephen Mold, Police Fire and Crime Commissioner for Northamptonshire, will not stand for re-election in May.

Matt Wrack, Fire Brigades Union general secretary said: “Firefighters and the public have welcomed the news that Stephen Mold will not run for re-election as Northamptonshire’s police, fire and crime commissioner. Following eight months of scandal, culminating in unacceptable sexism, Mold should have been formally held to account.

“Instead, the undemocratic police, fire and crime commissioner model has allowed Mold to act with impunity. Fire Brigades Union members in Northamptonshire have campaigned with tireless determination for the leadership the service needs.

“The disgraceful saga in Northamptonshire is clear evidence that this experiment in fire service governance cannot continue in any region.”

Mr Mold made the announcement after it came to light that he had called his proposed new chief fire office – Nikki Watson – a ‘b**ch’ in front of a group of firefighters, during a private meeting.

His statement said that he will not stand for re-election in May due to the “significant mistake” he made, which will “have an impact on his ability to steer cultural change” in Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service.

Mr Mold will continue as Commissioner until the election to “enable a proper handover”. The election will take place on May 2.

Ms Watson is yet to take up her post after it was revealed she is under investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over her attendance at a policing conference while she was employed as deputy chief constable by Avon and Somerset Police.

