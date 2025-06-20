Find our how your Northamptonshire MPs voted on whether to legalise assisted dying
A House of Commons vote this afternoon (Friday, June 20) saw members back a change in the law in England and Wales to allow assisted dying.
314 MPs voted in favour of Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, with 291 against.
It was a much narrower vote than the last reading, which passed through with a majority of 55.
It means the bill has now passed through Parliament, but will now need to go through the Lords before it becomes law.
Here’s how your MP voted (Aye means they voted for the bill and No means they voted against)
Lee Barron (Corby, Lab) – Aye
Gen Kitchen (Wellingborough, Lab) – Aye
Rosie Wrighting (Kettering, Lab) – Aye
Mike Reader (Northampton South, Lab) – No
Lucy Rigby (Northampton North, Lab) – Aye
Sarah Bool (South Northamptonshire, Cons) – No
Stuart Andrew (Daventry, Cons) – No