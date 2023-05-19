Kettering’s first ever Green mayor says she cannot wait to spend the year championing the town she loves.

Cllr Emily Fedorowycz, who represents the All Saints ward on Kettering Town Council, was selected to hold the role at Wednesday’s (May 17) mayor-making ceremony.

She is the first Green Party councillor to hold the position, is the first with Ukrainian heritage (her grandfather is Ukrainian) and at the age of just 29 is believed to be the youngest female mayor in the town’s history.

And Cllr Fedorowycz feels it is an ‘honour and a privilege’ to hold the position.

She said: “I have lived in Kettering my whole life – I was in the Winchester form at Bishop Stopford, I grew up going to Wicksteed in the summer, riding the top rung of the Pirate Ship, rode in the Kettering carnival and sang my heart out in the Eisteddfod with the St Peter’s choir.

"I truly love this town so much and I know it has so much to give. It’s the most wonderful thing to be given a whole year to try to showcase the wonders we have to offer.

“I’m also delighted to be the first Green mayor of Kettering and the first with Ukrainian heritage. When I got elected I had a number of people with eastern European backgrounds express how happy they were to see someone with my background and surname become a local councillor and that they finally felt represented.

"This year I would like to make sure as many people feel represented as possible, and feel empowered, that in the future they too could be a councillor or mayor or Kettering.”

It’s only been two years since Cllr Fedorowycz was first elected as a councillor and she admits her rise from climate change campaigner to mayor so quickly has been a bit of a blur.

But she said her friends joke that one day in a playground at school she had said she would be the mayor one day.

Cllr Fedorowycz thanked her Green colleagues for their support, particularly Cllr Dez Dell, as well as previous mayor Cllr Keli Watts (Lab) and Cllr Craig Skinner (Con), who was selected to become the new deputy mayor.

Her chosen charities for the year will be the Midland Langar Seva Society (MLSS) and Accommodation Concern. MLSS provides much-needed meals to people living in poverty and Accommodation Concern supports the homeless and those needing housing support.

Cllr Fedorowycz said that one of the biggest issues she hears of as a councillor is people struggling with housing. She hopes that a ‘homeless hub’ can be set up and wants to fund a clothes-washing service for homeless people.

The new mayor will be holding a ‘meet the mayor’ event in Gold Street on May 26 from 10am to 1pm where people talk to her and even have a free slice of cake.

She added: "It's great to be able to represent the town. I love living here and it's a vibrant place with so many quirky people and characters."