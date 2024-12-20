File image

Service costs for 'lifeline' alarm systems could double for people living in North Northamptonshire Council's sheltered housing

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elderly and vulnerable people living in sheltered housing could face paying higher costs for their ‘lifeline’ emergency alarm systems, as the council looks to upgrade the service to a digital landline. For some tenants living in North Northants, prices could double.

The authority has warned that in January 2027 all analogue phone line connections will be turned off to switch to a digital network. Older systems designed to call for help in an emergency, which are used throughout 972 properties in North Northamptonshire Council’s (NNC) sheltered housing stock, will stop working if they are not upgraded or replaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Individual providers are all working to their own timeline before the 2027 deadline, meaning some phone lines have already begun to switch to digital, making systems obsolete. NNC says “immediate action” needs to be taken to digitalise and renew the technology and has estimated the project will cost £1.8 million to replace every device over a three-year period.

There are currently two providers for the existing telecare alarm devices, Tunstall in Kettering and Chubb in Corby. In both areas, the technology is dated and one scheme in Corby is reportedly “already at the stage of obsoletion” and needs to be completely renewed. The authority said temporary provisions are in place to keep people safe.

Discussing the proposed switch-over at a meeting on December 19, Cllr Mark Pengelly (Lloyds, Lab) said: “The amount of people in hospitals all over the country who’ve fallen over and not been found is massive and the people that have died because of falling over and not being found happens all the time. I’m really disappointed that this report has taken so long to come forward because this council was aware of this problem three years ago.

“Recently, I’ve been in the Old Village visiting residents who are very very concerned because their lifelines weren’t working. How long is this going to take? Because there are people in Corby and Kettering right now with no lifelines.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Mark Rowley, executive member on NNC for housing and communities, replied: “Everyone whose current systems has stopped working have been offered alternate solutions of one form or another. That includes extra welfare checks by officers.

“The problem we have that is if a resident has their phone line upgraded without telling us, they may not know that their alarm system has stopped working. So, we need to push forward with digitising them so we’ve got a good system that will protect some of our more vulnerable residents.”

The executive report into the alarm digitisation suggested there would be new ongoing costs as a result of the switchover. For example, Sim Card subscriptions will be required to ensure the digital devices continue to send signals in the event of Wi-Fi loss.

NNC said ongoing costs, including maintenance, Sim Card subscriptions, and alarm monitoring, will need to be covered by the tenants’ service charge to “ensure the long-term viability of the service”. The cost of the devices themselves will require a £1m investment from the council’s HRA/ capital budgets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently, tenants living in sheltered units pay £3.15 per week in Corby and £5.35 per week in Kettering for their alarms. With the improvement works, the charge would increase up to £6.50 per week, or £338 a year.

NNC says a consultation must take place before any service charge rises can take place. It added that the consultation will seek to understand how it would affect residents, but it will not suggest that not charging is an option.

Cllr David Brackenbury (Thrapston, Cons) said: “We are striving to keep people in their own homes and their own environments for as long as possible when they are vulnerable. We don’t want people to have to move into accommodation and so on.

“This is genuinely a lifeline which enables people who may be vulnerable, who may not be very healthy, it gives them that opportunity to have that voice at the end of the line if anything goes wrong, and maintain that independence and dignity.”

The recommendations were unanimously approved by the executive members and a procurement process for the changes will now begin.