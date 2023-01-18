Dormant quarry to be brought back into operation despite concerns from Northamptonshire villages

More than 100 objections were put forward to try and stop a dormant sand and gravel quarry from being brought back into operation.

Leicestershire County Council (LCC) approved the plan to operate the plant for eight years despite the “overwhelming majority” of concerns around increased traffic on nearby roads, including residents of Welford, about three miles away.

Welford residents will see a huge increase in traffic through the small village

Welford Road will bear the brunt of the additional traffic as one of the main access point to the quarry. The worst case scenario suggests trips to and from the quarry could total up to 300 a day but LCC planning officers said it is more likely to be in the region of 232 trips.

A quarter of these are expected to travel through Welford, while the rest will travel northwards towards the A4304.

Welford and Husbands Bosworth’s parish councils both raised concerns about increased traffic. West Northamptonshire Council did not make any objections to the scheme.

Applicant Mick George Ltd will also install a concrete batch plant, which combines the minerals needed to make concrete, a mineral washing plant, and will bring the bagging plant back into use.

LCC’s highways department said the additional traffic would be no worse than when the quarry last operated.