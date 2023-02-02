Details about Wellingborough's new station transport interchange and 750-space multi-storey car park revealed

Details about Wellingborough’s proposed station transport interchange scheme to tie in with the Stanton Cross development have been revealed.

The proposals comprise a new station entrance, multi-storey car park and station forecourt to the east of the existing Wellingborough Railway Station in Midland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details of the plans have been revealed in a reserved matters application recently submitted to North Northants Council for consideration.

The proposed new station entrance

Planning documents say: “The project has been conceived to enable a new station entrance to serve a new community proposed to the east of Wellingborough, known as Stanton Cross.

"When completed, Stanton Cross is to accommodate 3,650 new homes, schools, employment space, and a number of amenities such as shops, cafes and restaurants.

"The station and its new car park, to which this Design and Access relates, highlights the developer, Vistry Group's commitment to the area and is to be delivered as part of their Section 106 obligations.”

Documents say the new car park will accommodate 750 spaces over five storeys.

The proposed new station entrance

These will be in addition to the 250 already provided at the station, bringing the total number to 1,000 parking spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the new multi-storey car park, it is proposed that the station will have a ‘generous area’ of public realm to the front of the station, known as ‘Station Place’.

As part of Vistry Group's Section 106 obligations, the new station entrance is to be designed and built with dedicated cycle parking.

The new station also has the potential to benefit from closer links to the local bus network, with an area to the north of the ‘Station Place’ plaza being highlighted for a new bus stop with space for two buses.

The site plan for the proposals

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new station entrance is proposed partly on land owned by Vistry Group, and partly within Network Rail's demise and following a transfer agreement, the car park and station will both be transferred to Network Rail.

The planning documents submitted to the council conclude by saying: “The redevelopment of the site will raise the profile of the area and will encourage inward-investment.

"In defining a vision for the area, it will generate a sense of civic pride through the new station entrance; a ‘shop-window’ for the emerging development at Stanton Cross and a ‘gateway’ to the new neighbourhoods proposed under the local development framework.

"The proposals represent a positive intervention to the existing Grade II listed railway station and there is therefore considered to be no harm or loss to the significance of the Grade II Listed asset or surrounding heritage assets as a whole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposals showing the new multi-storey car park next to the new station entrance

"The proposed new station entrance will enhance and maintain the appearance and fabric of the heritage assets.

"The proposed works are therefore considered fully in line with local and national heritage policy.

"We therefore trust that North Northamptionshire Council will support the proposals submitted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad