News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down

Desborough site previously used by shoe care firm to become homes after council approves plan

A total of 35 homes will be built on the site in Desborough, which was previously used by Dunkelman and Son
By Nathan Briant
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST

A site previously used by the Dunkelman and Son shoe care business will be used for 35 homes after a plan was approved.

Snowdon Homes will build the development on land off Gold Street in Desborough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The site was used by the firm from 1969 until 2018 when it moved to a purpose-built complex across the town at Magnetic Park.

A total of 35 homes will be builtA total of 35 homes will be built
A total of 35 homes will be built
Most Popular

Desborough’s town council said it worried about “inadequate” access arrangements onto the site for potential residents and about the future of the Manor House, which was previously used for the company’s offices.

The development will be used for 21 three-bedroom, 13 two-bedroom and one four-bedroom homes. Of those, 11 will be classed as affordable.

A total of 10 residents said they objected to the plan for reasons including possible increased traffic and other concerns about traffic. One said they worried that the increased traffic would “invade” her privacy and increase pollution, which would adversely affect her asthma.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

North Northamptonshire Council’s Kettering area planning committee approved the application last month.

Another application has been submitted to use the former offices in the Manor House as eight apartments but a decision has not been made on it yet.

Related topics:North Northamptonshire CouncilKettering