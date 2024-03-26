Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Potential candidates looking to submit nomination papers for the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime commissioner role have until next week to do so.

A Notice of Election for the commissioner role has been published today (Tuesday, March 26), confirming the election will take place on Thursday May 2, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whoever is voted into the role will be taking over from Stephen Mold who has been in the post since 2016. He has announced he will not stand for re-election after a recent scandal whereby he called his preferred chief fire officer a “b***h”.

Stephen Mold will not stand for re-election. Candidates have until next week to submit nomination papers to be on the ballot and in with a chance of taking over from him.

Once in the role, the next commissioner will have outstanding issues within the county’s police force and fire service to deal with. This includes the upcoming misconduct hearing for Northamptonshire Police chief constable, Nick Adderley, who is currently suspended over allegations that his mispresented his military career. The hearing is due to take place at the end of May. The new commissioner could also have to deal with implementing the new chief fire officer. Nikki Watson has been named as Mr Mold’s preferred option, however she is currently under investigation by the police watchdog regarding conduct while she was deputy chief constable at Avon and Somerset Police.

According to the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, the role of a police and crime commissioner is to be the voice of the people and hold the police to account.

Potential candidates will have until 4pm on Friday, April 5 to submit their nomination papers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who is not yet registered to vote in the commissioner election must do so by Tuesday, April 16. You can register to vote on the gov.uk website.

People can apply for postal votes by 5pm on Wednesday, April 17 and those wishing to vote by proxy (when someone votes on your behalf) can also do this in advance of the deadline of 5pm on Wednesday, April 24.