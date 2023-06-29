Danielle Stone elected as Labour's candidate to stand for Northamptonshire's crime commissioner role
A long-serving councillor has been elected as her party’s candidate to stand for the role of Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.
Councillor Danielle Stone, of the Castle ward in Northampton, will stand for Labour at the next elections for the role in May 2024.
The elections are held every four years and the current commissioner – Stephen Mold – has held the role for two terms, since 2016.
Cllr Stone said: “I have campaigned for safer communities for many years. It is wrong that many people feel unsafe, in their own homes, own streets, and neighbourhoods.
“Crime in Northamptonshire is far too high. Serious violent and sexual crimes, retail crime and vehicle crimes top the list. We must tackle the causes of knife crime. We need more support for domestic abuse agencies and victims. We need resources, visible policing and better engagement with the community, to create safe communities.
“It’s time we had people at the top who understand communities and partnership working.
"I will challenge the police and the fire services to adopt a community centred approach to tackle crime and the causes of crime, to make our communities safer.”
Cllr Stone has been Labour Party councillor since 2011. She was also the finance spokesperson for eight years and the shadow cabinet member for children’s services. Cllr Stone is a teacher and has worked in Northamptonshire as an education officer, setting up the Study Support Service for schools and communities.