The new mayor of Kettering says he’s honoured to be taking over the chains of office.

Cllr Craig Skinner (Con) was selected as First Citizen of Kettering at Kettering Town Council’s annual meeting on Wednesday (May 15).

The Ise Lodge representative formally promised to carry out his duties to the best of his judgement and ability at the ancient mayor making ceremony, taking over from outgoing mayor Cllr Emily Fedorowycz (Green).

He said: “I’m honoured to have been elected as the mayor of Kettering. There is so much happening in the town and I look forward to getting out meeting residents and learning more about the great work taking place within our community.

Cllr Craig Skinner, the new mayor of Kettering

“I’m delighted to be partnering with Kettering Mind as my mayoral charity for the year, and I will be highlighting the great support on offer throughout my time as mayor.

“As a Royal Air Force veteran, I am particularly looking forward to championing and raising the profile of veterans' services locally as well as working with the next generation through the mayoral cadet scheme.

“I would like to thank the outgoing mayor Cllr Emily Fedorowycz for all her support during my time as deputy mayor and welcome Cllr Alexander Evelyn (Con) as the deputy mayor for the coming year.”

Working with Cllr Skinner for the year will be his mayoral cadet, 16-year-old Cpl Matilda Field from the 1101 (Kettering & District) Squadron Air Cadets.

Mayor of Kettering Cllr Craig Skinner with cadet Cpt Matilda Field

This is a first for the town council, resurrecting an older tradition of appointing a young person to accompany the mayor on official engagements.

Cpl Field said: "It is with great honour that I have been selected to not only represent 1101 (Kettering & District) Squadron, but for all cadets in Kettering as the first mayor's cadet for a number of years.

"I look forward to joining the new mayor, Cllr Skinner, at various events through the next twelve months and to take the opportunity to promote what the cadet forces can offer."

