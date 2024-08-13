Councils in Northamptonshire will hold new government to Tory investment pledges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Both Northamptonshire councils have said they will hold the incoming government’s “feet to the fire” to deliver the investment that was previously promised for the county.

More than a month has passed now since towns and villages across the county woke up with six new MPs and a Labour government, but as far as the council leaders are concerned they should still be rightfully given their earmarked funds.

Cllr Jason Smithers, North Northants Council (NNC), and Cllr Adam Brown, West Northants Council (WNC), have said they will be pressing the government for their major infrastructure projects as well as liaising with the new MPs to offer a helping hand.

Leader of West Northamptonshire Council Adam Brown (left) and Leader of North Northamptonshire Council Jason Smithers. Credit: WNC

The schemes include everything from the Kettering General Hospital (KGH) rebuild to redirected HS2 funding, all committed by the previous Conservative government.

Cllr Smithers told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “One thing we’re concentrating on heavily in the North is holding this incoming government’s feet to the fire about the investment that was promised and earmarked for North Northamptonshire.

“We need to make sure that that money comes to North Northamptonshire and equally the West get their share as well. We need to make sure that’s invested in the infrastructure it’s meant to be because it’s long overdue.”

He said the cost of all the projects in total for the North comes to just under £340m of funding. These include the Isham bypass, pothole funding and HS2 cash, the KGH rebuild and the new junction 10A on the A14 near Kettering, among others.

He continued: “As with the new MPs we’ve had a monthly meeting to thrash through any of the issues or anything they have in their case work and I will continue to do that.

“I’ve always had an open relationship with the MPs… you never know when you’re going to need them to help you within central government and ask difficult questions that we need to get onto the floor.

“Combine all those MPs into those meetings and we’ll all come together and do what’s right for the people of Northamptonshire.”

Cllr Brown said the conversations with the county’s new MPs had all been “positive” and “collaborative”.

“I think we all recognise we’re serving the same residents. We want to make sure that, similar to the North, we’re getting the investment into Northampton and the wider districts so that our residents can see the improvements that they need in their towns and their villages,” he added.

The WNC leader said the key projects his authority would be looking out for is the A43 dualling and redirected HS2 funding to improve the county’s highways.

He also highlighted the new Northants housing targets suggested by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner “in an area that’s delivered significant housing growth over the past 20 years.

“We haven’t had the infrastructure investment to match that growth so it’s vital that infrastructure keeps up with the pace of housing or employment development that we’re seeing,” Cllr Brown said.

Cllr Smithers added: “There’s a lot on there and it’s all been funded and promised so we really need that investment coming into the wider area and we certainly need the infrastructure before the expansion.”