Council's improvement plan hopes to better north Northamptonshire's bus services

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has committed to improving bus services for residents through more frequent journeys, restored routes and pursuing greener initiatives.

The authority’s publication of its bus service improvement plan 2024 (BSIP) has set out the vision for local services and secured grant funding from the Department for Transport (DfT) to fulfil commitments.

The award of the £2.045m BSIP funding will go towards service improvements across north Northamptonshire including:

Improving bus service frequency

Replacing withdrawn services and adding new fixed route services

Developing a bus stop upgrade programme

Modernising bus fleets and bidding for electric buses funding

Providing community transport and demand-responsive services

Bus routes that are set to benefit from the extra government cash were revealed earlier this year, including seven proposed new routes and four service replacements. You can view these here.

An Oundle resident and self-proclaimed ‘regular bus user’ who spoke at a council meeting told members he was “very supportive” of the improvements set out in the plan.

He added: “I do have to say that quite a lot of the services that are down as ‘new’ services are actually restored services. Unfortunately, we’re still not back at the level of service that Northamptonshire used to have, but hopefully this may be the first step on the way to that.”

Cllr Matt Binley (Con), executive member for highways and travel, replied: “It is important to note that the majority of bus services are operated by commercial operators and routes must be commercially viable for them to continue.

“Our officers have spent quite a considerable amount of time looking at those to see which are the ones that are most likely to be viable.

“On behalf of the residents of north Northamptonshire, I would like to thank the previous government for these absolutely vital funds.”

A proposed programme of works beyond 2025 is also submitted as part of the strategy. It details ambitions to continue all services started in 2024/25 in the medium term, reintroduce services to other rural areas, improve connections to bus stops at train stations and create a network which has journey information, ticketing and booking for demand-responsive transport all on one platform.

Council documents state that consultation on the strategy this year was not possible “given the limitations of the short timescales” and instead built on responses from the 2021 BSIP.

The NNC executive approved the document containing the county’s public transport goals at a meeting on Thursday, July 11.