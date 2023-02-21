Councillors warned of sign-off delay for final accounts of now defunct Corby Borough Council
Auditors told the North Northamptonshire Council committee that they have ‘struggled to do the audit’ into Corby Borough Council's final accounts as they would like
The process of approving a former council’s accounts might run into 2024 if delays persist, councillors have been told.
North Northamptonshire Council’s (NNC) audit and governance committee was told auditors have made slow progress as they look over Corby Borough Council’s last accounts for 2020/21.
NNC was created after CBC was dissolved, along with East Northamptonshire, Kettering and Wellingborough Councils, in 2021.
Ernst & Young auditor, Elizabeth Jackson, said her team has ‘struggled to do the audit as we would wish to do’.
She said the work was ‘difficult’, partly because of current NNC staff having to chase documents from the former council. That has been made more difficult by the Covid pandemic and the disruption to where people were able to work.
She said: “Not many of the [NNC] finance team are the same people, so when we are asking questions, we are asking for samples and bits, it’s hard for these people to go to find it. But the audit is progressing slowly.”
She said work was so slow that since early January, auditors have been removed and placed onto other projects because there was a lack of ‘sufficient work’ for them to do on the CBC accounts.
She warned that if the accounts are not completed by the end of April, then they might only be finished in early-2024 because her team would need to complete other work.
Claire Edwards, NNC’s assistant director of finance, said she was now heading the auditing project and working with auditors.
She told the committee that some staff who had previously worked on the accounts no longer worked for NNC after their work was deemed unacceptable.
She said: “It has put us on the backfoot, but everybody is focused, the team is in the office, the whole team is present and we are working diligently and as quickly as we possibly can.”
Janice Gotts, NNC’s executive director of finance and performance, said it was ‘imperative’ CBC’s accounts were signed off as soon as possible to avoid any further impact on others in the future.