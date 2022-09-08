Councillors to discuss £3.9 million of grant funding for family hubs in North Northants

Councillors are set to discuss more than £3.9 million of grant funding for family hubs in the north of the county next week.

North Northants Council’s executive agreed to adopt a Family Hubs model for North Northamptonshire in June.

Last month the sign-up process for the Family Hubs Transformation Grant was completed and submitted to the Family Hubs and Start for Life central department.

The grant will be between £3.93 million and £4.11 million to be spent over a three-year period.

If the report is approved, plans for a prototype hub at a location in North Northamptonshire will be developed and officers will develop and submit a three-year delivery plan.

Cllr Scott Edwards, the council’s executive member for children, families, education and skills, said: “The Family Hubs will be based upon local needs and developed alongside parents, children, carers and the wider community.

“I am pleased that we are now at the stage where we can discuss the grant money we will be receiving and, if the report is approved, start to make plans for a prototype hub in a community with a need for this type of asset.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, council leader, added: “It is great that our sign-up process for a Family Hubs Transformation Grant has been completed and submitted in good time and we can now move ahead with plans.

"I look forward to discussing the Family Hubs Model programme in more detail at the September 15 meeting of the executive and progressing this exciting project further forward.”