Councillor 'horrified' as possibility of Rothwell green site becoming £1.3m temporary traveller stop returns

The council could stump up to pay for it after failing to win Government funding

Cllr Hakewill says he is horrified by the suggestion.

A veteran councillor says he is horrified after the possibility of converting a Rothwell green site into traveller pitches re-emerged.

They applied for Government funding to cover the costs of creating 10 pitches on the site, only to be unsuccessful, but are now set to discuss the possibility of stumping up £1.3m for it themselves.

The land contains the old Lamport Road, now a dead end due to the construction of the A14

Cllr Jim Hakewill (Ind, Rothwell and Mawsley) said he cannot understand why the Conservative-run council thinks it’s a good idea.

He said: "I am absolutely astonished and horrified that not only is this back on the agenda but NNC are the ones putting it forward.

"We had a long and clear debate about it last year. The Government didn’t want to fund it, the people don’t want to fund it and even the travellers who I talked to didn’t want to see it there.

"I have no idea why this has come up again, particularly as every budget the council has is at risk of being overspent.”

The plan is for the area marked in red.

Next week NNC’s ruling executive committee will discuss the possibility of turning the space into a temporary stopping site and will be asked to approve the project being added to the council’s capital programme.

NNC say that, at this stage, nothing has been confirmed or decided. Currently there are no stopping places for travellers passing through the NNC area and so far this year there have been 19 unauthorised encampments. A temporary stopping place would provide an area for groups of travellers passing through the council’s area to stop for a period of up to 28 days. Police have powers to direct traveller groups to go to the temporary stopping place.

Cllr David Howes (Con, Desborough), the council’s executive member for rural communities and localism, said: “Provision of a temporary stopping place within north Northamptonshire would enable both the council officers and Northamptonshire Police to better manage unauthorised encampments which would have a positive benefit for both our travelling groups and our local settled communities.

“I look forward to discussing this potential project further with the executive but would also like to reiterate that, at this stage, nothing has been confirmed and any site would be subject to planning permission and a full public consultation.”

Bought in 2017 by Kettering Borough Council, the land by is bounded by the A14 dual carriageway and former Lamport road, which is now used as a path by residents.

Cllr Hakewill said it is a ‘beautiful’ nature site that has been left unkempt but is full of wildlife and he wants it to be a pocket park instead.

A report set to be discussed by councillors said that, if the proposal to turn it into a temporary stopping place goes ahead, it could be completed by October 2025.

Cllr Jason Smithers (Con, Oundle), leader of the council, said: “There is a strategic need to make provision for temporary stopping places in the north Northants area. This was demonstrated by the 2019 Gypsy and Traveller Accommodation Assessment.