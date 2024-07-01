Wellingborough Town Council launch WARS on Anti-Social Behaviour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wellingborough Town Council, working with Northamptonshire Business Crime Partnership, are making the town a safer, more accessible place by introducing a new reporting system for all businesses.

Northamptonshire Business Crime Partnership, working together with Wellingborough Town Council are launching the WARS against Anti-Social Behaviour in Wellingborough.

WARS is Wellingborough Anti-Social Behaviour Reporting Scheme. The NBCP together with the Police, local ASB officers and businesses on Wellingborough Town Centre can work together to prevent and deter criminal activities but also disrupt the root causes of anti-social behaviour enhancing community safety, for shoppers, workers, and all visitors.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in proactively addressing issues related to crime and anti-social behaviour.

Ali Farr, Neil Cowley and Denise Ellis of NBCP

WARS uses easily accessible technology, known as DISC, to enable member businesses to identify persons responsible for anti-social behaviour and submit reports to the Business Crime Partnership. This intelligence will be disseminated to the correct bodies such as the Neighbourhood Police, North Northants Community Safety Officers, the Environment Department and other relevant agencies to gather intelligence and take appropriate action.

The Town Council has allocated the funding to enable this pioneering new system to be managed initially for one year, to ensure that all businesses in the primary shopping area of the town can be part of this scheme free of charge.

Leader of the Town Council, Cllr Graham Lawman said “I am excited for the Town Council to embark on this collaborative journey with the Northamptonshire Business Crime Partnership. By joining forces, we are confident that we can make significant strides in the reporting crime and antisocial behaviour, promoting community safety, and further establishing our town centre.

Alison Farr from Northamptonshire Business Crime Partnership said, “We are delighted to be working with Wellingborough Town Council to improve the environment in the town centre, for all shoppers, workers and visitors. The NBCP already works in partnership with Northants Police and manages all the Retail Crime Initiatives across the county, seeing fantastic results in the identification and prosecution of offenders. We hope through working together we can eradicate anti-social behaviour to help town centres thrive and flourish.”

The NBCP would also like to thank Northants Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for the support with the set-up costs for this enterprise. The Town Council and the NBCP invite all businesses, and stakeholders to actively participate in this transformative initiative.