Town with the highest council tax bill for 2025/26 in North Northamptonshire revealed

Residents across North Northamptonshire will be subject to higher council tax rates for 2025/26 after council budgets were approved last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, certain towns and villages will face paying a higher bill than others.

The most expensive town to pay tax in 2025/26 is Oundle, with homeowners shelling out £2,474.34 on average for the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The total council tax a person must pay is split between a standard rate from North Northants Council (NNC), fire and police precepts, and local rates set by parish and town councils.

Oundle has the highest council tax bill this year compared to the rest of North Northamptonshire. Credit: Google

In Oundle, an average Band D home will pay £1,827.06 to NNC, £320.04 to the police, and £80.39 to the fire authority. Oundle Town Council has the highest local precept rate in the region, adding a further £246.85 to residents’ bills.

The tax rate for people living in Oundle in 2024/25 was also the highest in the authority, at £2,371.56 in total for a Band D home. This means households will have to pay an extra £102.78 on their previous bills.

On Thursday (February 20), the unitary council agreed to a maximum 4.99 per cent increase on council tax this year – translating to an annual increase of £86.84 a year for Band D properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council tax is an annual fee charged by local authorities to fund important services such as social care, highways, rubbish collection and libraries

Despite remaining the highest charge in the county by a difference of just over £40, Oundle Town Council did slightly reduce its yearly precept fees for a Band D home this year by £3.06.

A spokesman for Oundle Town Council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that it was maintaining services and improving its assets, all with a 0 per cent rise in its precept in 2025/26.

They said: “Oundle Town Council provides a plethora of services to the residents of Oundle and the surrounding area, many of which in other parts of the county are provided by the unitary authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Open spaces are a key one, and beyond our continuing investment in our playgrounds and the biodiversity of our open spaces, we have purchased from NNC Oundle‘s most central ‘green lung’ on Fletton Field, which we are working with our partners in the Fletton Field Association to improve.

“We have a substantial suite of buildings which offer a range of opportunities to the town (see the amazing Gilbert and Sullivan performance in the Queen Victoria Hall this week) and face all of the inflationary rises in energy costs, national insurance, and rates that other landlords do.

"We have also made significant grants this year, including ones to Oundle Primary School to help replace their stolen minibus, and to bring the Citizens Advice Bureau back to Oundle.”

According to its website, it’s responsible for a range of services including street lighting, managing parks, recreation grounds and markets, maintaining the cemetery, and providing community grants to local sports and arts organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twywell and Irthlingborough also feature in the top three areas with the highest council tax bills in North Northants.

Irthlingborough Town Council set a precept of £206 for its residents in 2025/25, up from £200.

Not far behind, Twywell Parish Council decided to more than double residents’ parish precept fees to £190.26 for the new financial year.

A spokesman for Twywell Parish Council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “Costs to the council have included new street lights, purchasing of the allotments, hedge cutting, increased insurance premium after a review of the asset register and removal of asbestos from allotments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The parish council have increased the clerk’s hours to deal with a backlog and the increase in Employers National Insurance contributions has also had an impact.

“The precept was not increased in 22/23 and 23/24, this process would have had less of an impact on the precept if the amount had been spread over the last four years.”

Irthlingborough Town Council has not responded to a request for comment.