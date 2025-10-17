Second round table allows rural representatives to discuss countryside crime and safety with senior police leaders

A round table meeting has given farmers, businesses and communities across Northamptonshire another opportunity to discuss rural crime and safety with senior police leaders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The meeting, which was organised by Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone, was hosted at Boughton House on Thursday, October 9.

This was the second round table event held this year, with Danielle and Deputy Chief Constable Ash Tuckley listening to issues raised by rural representatives from across the county – including the National Farmers’ Union, the Environment Agency, parish council representatives, farmers, and rural estates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting also followed up on subjects that were raised at the first round table in March, and highlighted what actions had been taken since the group last met.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone (second left) held the rural round table at Boughton House recently

One of the issues raised previously was that domestic violence may be less recognised in rural areas, and that people may feel they had less access to information about services and support.

Fiona Campbell, who leads the Commissioner’s Voice for Victims and Witnesses service, explained how the organisation can help and gave advice about how to signpost people to services that can assist them.

Another recurring theme was road safety and inconsiderate parking, which is a priority for both Danielle and the Police in delivering safer communities and has been raised as a consistent issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The table also heard from Inspector Johnny Davis-Lyons on how the Rural Crime Team had been working with neighbouring Forces to tackle county lines and recover stolen equipment, and how they can communicate more immediately with rural communities.

Deputy Chief Constable Ash Tuckley updated residents on the work Northamptonshire Police was doing to tackle rural crime.

Speaking after the meeting, Danielle Stone said: “I was delighted with the response we had to the first rural round table earlier this year.

“Key themes from that meeting were better communication and closer working with the Police, so it has been fantastic to organise the second round table, invite new representatives along, and show them what we have delivered since we last met.

“Road safety continues to be raised as an issue, and I know that people in rural areas do not always feel safe on our roads. It’s a priority for me to improve that, and we’ve been putting more speed indicator signs into rural areas through my Safe and Sound grants scheme, and it was great to hear from some representatives how these are already having a positive impact in their villages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The round tables are proving to be a really useful tool to stay connected with issues that matter to rural communities, and I look forward to updating everyone on the continued progress we are making to create safer neighbourhoods at our next meeting.”

Deputy Chief Constable Ash Tuckley added: “We are listening to rural communities and responding to whatever issues they raise so that we can keep them safe.

“We can always improve our service, so it was good to listen to feedback. But I am pleased that our specialist Rural Crime Team were able to report on how they are working tirelessly to tackle some of the issues that have been raised, such as thefts from farms and being able to recover equipment that has been stolen.

“It was fantastic to be able to hear that the impact of their work is helping to improve the lives of our rural residents, and we will continue to drive that work forward.”