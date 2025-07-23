Public inquiry into plans for large warehousing development near Thrapston gets under way

Staunch campaigners, who strongly object to the development, attended the first day of the public hearing. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

A public inquiry into plans for a large warehousing development near Thrapston heard from planning agents, local opposition and representation from other logistics developers on its opening day (Tuesday, July 22).

The logistics site, which was taken to appeal over non-determination, could see 200,000 sqm of warehousing built on green space known as Castle Manor Farm, next to Haldens Parkway along the A14.

The development reportedly already has DHL as a confirmed tenant in the first warehouse.

Dr Roger Catchpole, a government-appointed planning inspector, is overseeing the 10-day hearing, which will take place over the weeks until August 13.

In June this year, North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) ruled that it would have turned down the development proposals had it been the determining body, against its own planning officer’s advice.

Whatever decision the government-appointed inspector makes will trump the authority’s refusal notice.

Cllr Jim Hakewill, who represents Rothwell and Mawsley on the unitary council, told the inquiry: “The community are overwhelmed by the size and scale of warehousing that’s going on.

"We don’t see it as a ‘golden triangle’ for logistics; we see it as a ‘golden’ opportunity to make money out of our countryside.

“We should reject this gold rush of warehousing coming upon us and disrupting our local landscape.”

Titchmarsh parish councillor Sylvia Prestwich also took issue with the scale of development and visual impacts it would have on residents.

She said: “It is many times bigger than the residential village of Titchmarsh itself.

“I can imagine it will feel like living in the shadow of a huge overpowering and overburdening monstrosity.”

According to the planning inspector, the inquiry will be looking into the impact of the warehouse park on the special protection area (SPA), the use of agricultural land, the visual effect on the surrounding landscape and heritage assets, whether there is a need for further logistics sites in the area and traffic concerns.

Counsel for NNC, Gary Grant, said there were ‘serious conflicts’ with the plans and its Joint Core Strategy, as the land was not allocated for such development.

Cllr Jerry Hawkins from Thrapston Town Council added: “It should not be left to developers to decide what we have where in our towns. If this appeal is allowed, a coach and horses has been absolutely driven through local planning policy.”

Speaking on behalf of the appellant, Equites Newlands (Thrapston East) Ltd, Rupert Warren KC told the inspector that there was an unmet need for logistics on the A14, which he called a ‘route of regional and national importance’.

He added: “Growing the economy is the Government’s priority and the appeal scheme is fully aligned with that objective.

“We say the key policies are out of date. The creation of jobs and meeting of logistics needs in a sustainable location means that overall the appeal scheme accords with the development plan.”

He added that the site would create around 2,700 jobs across a range of skills and around £4 million in annual business rates.

The appeal is not being contended just by NNC and Equites Newlands, but has seen three further groups come forward as Rule Six parties. This is when interested parties not directly involved in the scheme are allowed to submit evidence and address the inspector.

The parties are made up of local campaign group Staunch (Save Titchmarsh and Upper Nene Countryside and Habitat), who are fighting alongside the council for the appeal to be dismissed, and developers IM Properties and Harworth Group, who propose that logistics development is desperately needed within North Northants.

IM Properties was recently given planning permission for another warehouse scheme in Thrapston, directly north of the Haldens Parkway Industrial Estate, and Harworth Group is currently seeking permission for a logistics site near Rothwell.

Counsel for the Harworth Group, Daniel Kozelko, raised concerns that the council’s failure to update its Joint Core Strategy for nearly a decade was ‘throttling’ potential development.

Paul Tucker KC, representing IM Properties, also pointed out that the three developers, who would usually be ‘commercial rivals’, had joined together in this case to emphasise the need for logistics developments of this scale across North Northants.

However, Paul Stinchcombe KC, who is representing Staunch, said the harm to the special protection area and its habitats should be sufficient reason in itself to dismiss the appeal.

He said: “It’s the wrong development in the wrong place.

“There’s no urgent need for this sensitive countryside appeal site to be sacrificed for this B8 development.”

The hearing was told that no application for costs against NNC had been made as of yet, however the appellant stated it was likely that one would be lodged over the course of the appeal.

The inquiry will continue over the next few weeks, starting at 9.30am in Kettering Leisure Village.

The planning inspector’s verdict will be published on an unspecified date after the full hearing.