North Northants Council has set out plans to use a £3.25m capital investment to renovate its central offices going forward.

The budget will extend across six sites owned by North Northants Council (NNC), including the Corby Cube, Corby Enterprise Centre, Corby Innovation Centre, The William Knibb Centre (Kettering), Haylock House (Kettering) and the Municipal Offices in Kettering.

A report, set to be discussed by NNC’s executive at a meeting later this week, says the project will review the authority’s buildings and identify what improvements should be made to create an ‘improved work environment’ and get the most use out of the space.

This will include the refurbishment of toilets, kitchens and office spaces, the replacement of furniture and IT works.

The Corby Cube, home to North Northamptonshire Council. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

Works will also be carried out where necessary to electrics, lighting, heating/cooling and lifts.

Wherever possible, the office transformations will help to contribute to the carbon reduction of the buildings through installing up-to-date equipment like new boilers ‘and LED light fittings.

In March this year, the council announced its plans to potentially move staff out of six bases across the county and consolidate its core buildings going forward.

These included Haylock House at Kettering Venture Park, Sheerness House in Meadow Road, Kettering, Saunders Close, Kettering, West Glebe Day Centre, Corby, the Tithe Barn Offices, Wellingborough and Swanspool House, Wellingborough.

The William Knibb Centre, Montagu Street, Kettering. Credit: Google

The council report added: “The condition of our properties is important, and priority works need to be undertaken to ensure that the life of the property is maintained, whilst alternative uses are considered.

"Therefore, essential works will be undertaken to ensure other properties remain in a good condition while their future use is considered.”

It says the project, along with the plans to vacate underused council buildings, will address the ‘fragmented’ use of the NNC estate and place teams where they can deliver the ‘best outcomes’ for residents.

Officers wrote that this would, in turn, enhance operational efficiency and reduce operational costs.

NNC's Municipal Offices, Bowling Green, Kettering Credit: Google

The papers will go to the final NNC executive meeting of this year on Thursday, December 19.

There is currently an approved budget of £3.25m in the capital programme and members will be asked to give their approval for the authority to begin the stock condition refurbishment process.